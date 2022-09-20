The Canberra Times
Canberra cyclist Cameron Rogers has nervous start at UCI world championships in Wollongong

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated September 20 2022 - 8:08am, first published 7:30am
Canberra cyclist Cameron Rogers finished 14th in the individual time trial at the world champs. Picture Getty Images

Cameron Rogers says nerves meant he went too hard, too fast, too early.

