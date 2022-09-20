Cameron Rogers says nerves meant he went too hard, too fast, too early.
But the Canberra cyclist was still finished 14th fastest in the world in the men's junior individual time trial at the world championships in Wollongong on Tuesday.
He was one minute and 58.31 seconds behind winner Joshua Tarling, from Great Britain.
Tarling was the last rider out of the blocks, with his effort producing heartbreak for Australia's Hamish McKenzie - who had the fastest time for almost the entire race - until the very end when Tarling's time of 34 minutes 59.26 seconds was 19.19 seconds faster.
Now Rogers will turn his focus towards Friday's road race, where he'll be joined in the Australian team by fellow Canberran Oscar Chamberlain.
The nephew of three-time world champion Michael Rogers took out the national junior road race title in Ballarat in January, with Chamberlain second.
They then swapped places at the Oceania championships in Brisbane in April.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Rogers felt his performance in Wollongong was about on a par with his effort at the nationals.
While he'd hoped for a bit more, he was happy with that.
"The nerves were definitely picking up, heart rate going up right on that start line," Rogers said.
"And it probably made me start a bit too fast, a bit too hard, putting out too much power at the start, but I tried to settle in after the start.
"I felt alright, not putting out the best numbers today, but that's alright. I'm here for the experience and it was a good one."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times.
