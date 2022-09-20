It's fair to say Super Rugby looks a little different since Jack Debreczeni last lined up in the competition.
Having watched his career stall, the former Melbourne Rebels flyhalf left the franchise in 2018 for stints in New Zealand and Japan.
Four years later and a more mature Debreczeni is back in Australia after signing a contract with the ACT Brumbies for the upcoming Super Rugby season.
While he left the competition in 2018, the flyhalf never lost touch with the progress of the Rebels and the other clubs within the league.
There's certainly been plenty to keep track of.
Numerous attempts to resuscitate the ailing competition faltered before COVID threatened to put an end to Super Rugby altogether.
The league has found new life with the addition of the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika and Debreczeni is confident the sport is in a better place than when he left Australia in 2018.
"That first year when it was just the Australian teams playing against each other, we saw greater engagement from the fans," Debreczeni said. "They were seeing guys they know week in, week out and teams they know in those derbies.
"With the inclusion of New Zealand and Fiji and Moana Pasifika, it was a really awesome competition to watch last year. The time zones helped, there's no travelling to South Africa. They were always great trips, but this helps with viewership.
"I'm really excited to jump back into Super Rugby and have a crack."
Debreczeni's story is a familiar one for many fans.
An Australian schoolboys star, the flyhalf was viewed by many as the next Stephen Larkham as he made the transition to Super Rugby.
The early signs were positive and there were high hopes he could develop into a Wallabies playmaker.
Progress slowed throughout 2017 and with the future of the Rebels in doubt at the time, he left to pursue an opportunity in Japan.
Stints with the Honda Heat and Hino Red Dolphins followed, with trips to New Zealand to play in the National Provincial Championships also thrown in.
It's a period in which Debreczeni learnt a lot about himself as a player and a person and he feels that has him well-placed to thrive in his return to Australia.
"It's been a ride," he said. "I've moved from Australia to New Zealand, Japan, now back to Australia.
"In Japan, there's not much external pressure from media and fans. You're around guys who are semi-professional, who have to work all day and train at night, so you get the love for rugby back.
"You have an understanding of how good it is to be a rugby player and play rugby. That's what I took away from my time in Japan.
"Being away for the last four years, it was tough being away from family, especially after COVID the last couple of years. To have the opportunity to play rugby closer to home in Australia was something I jumped at.
"To come play at an organisation like the Brumbies, it was hard to say no."
As someone previously compared to Larkham, Debreczeni can't wait to work with the Brumbies coach.
The first opportunity comes in Saturday's trial against the Waratahs.
With Noah Lolesio away with the Wallaies, it provides Debreczeni a chance to showcase his talents in front of his new coach.
"Being a 10, I want to pick Stephen's brain as much as possible," Debreczeni said. "With him being the head coach, it was another reason why I wanted to come down and learn and grow.
"I'm excited to be working with him and Noah."
