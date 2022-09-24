The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Ask Fuzzy: Who was Kathleen Lonsdale?

By Rod Taylor
September 24 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathleen Lonsdale. Picture supplied

If there were a list of the most important chemicals known, it'd certainly include benzine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.