Listening to some of Bill Shorten's language this week, one could be forgiven for thinking he was still in opposition, raising hell about the old Morrison government's failures on the NDIS, and not the minister now in charge of the scheme.
Shorten used the phrase "repellent and repugnant" to describe the National Disability Insurance Agency's approach to fighting participants who tried to appeal funding cuts.
No government should be behaving this way, he told a webinar hosted by grassroots NDIS advocacy group Every Australian Counts.
The former Labor leader often deployed this type of colourful and inflammatory rhetoric when in opposition - to devastating effect.
But he's not in opposition anymore. He's the minister, and has been for a tick under four months. The NDIA is his agency, its conduct - including its handling of the appeals process - is ultimately his responsibility.
It's important to consider the context in which the comments were made, as it helps to underscore the position Labor finds itself in after making a lofty, albeit vague, promise to "defend" the NDIS.
The minister said he wanted to be honest with the disability community about the problems with the appeals process, hence the blunt language. He should be applauded for that.
Shorten also didn't just front up to the webinar to criticise.
He announced a new taskforce to "blitz" the massive backlog of cases in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, and vowed to end the agency's "adversarial approach" to dealing with aggrieved participants.
These commitments, these promises that things will be better and different in the future, will no doubt be welcomed.
But sections of the disability community are starting to grow restless. Four months after breathing a collective sign of relief at the end of the Coalition's near decade-long term in power, there's a desperate desire for real and tangible action.
As Every Australian Counts campaigner Jean Cotchin told The Canberra Times after the webinar, little has changed for those participants who are still being forced to endure an appeals process she labelled "disgusting" and "disgraceful".
The NDIS is a big and growing beast and perhaps its unreasonable to expect wholesale changes or improvements quickly.
But that is the expectation which Labor created for itself with the sweeping promises it took to the federal election in May.
That included a pledge to stop the "unfair" cuts to participants' plans, a promise which Shorten and then opposition leader Anthony Albanese repeated over and over before and during the campaign.
The policy meat behind the promise was a commitment to set up a new dispute resolution process, which would see decisions to cut participants' plans 20 per cent or more, referred for an "expert review".
Shorten announced the first step this week, with expert reviews to be used to help clear the backlog of just under 4000 active cases which have built up in the tribunal.
Former Disability Discrimination Commissioner Graeme Innes, who will head the taskforce responsible for appointing the reviewers, has been asked to report back in early December on what the permanent dispute resolution process should look like.
Earlier this year, Shorten told The Canberra Times he had "accelerated the establishment" of the process, but did not put a date on when it would be up and running.
This week's announcement mark progress, but also a concession that the policy to deliver Labor's "stop the cuts" pledge might not be delivered before the year is out.
As a young parliamentary secretary in the Rudd-Gillard years, Shorten helped create the nation-changing scheme he's now in charge of.
Only the most cynical would question the depth of his commitment to improving the lives of the more than 550,000 participants on the scheme.
There's a tremendous amount of goodwill in the sector towards the Albanese government. It wants Labor to succeed.
But the goodwill will quickly erode if Shorten and Labor don't start delivering on their promises.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
