Eleven eminent Australian women, including the head of the Business Council of Australia Jennifer Westacott and the president of the ACTU Michele O'Neil, have been announced as joining the Albanese government's inaugural Women's Economic Equality Taskforce.
They will join the president of Chief Executive Women and already announced chair of the taskforce Sam Mostyn as it meets for the first time in Canberra on Wednesday.
The Taskforce will help to drive the development of the key Albanese government's election commitment of a National Strategy to Achieve Gender Equality.
Other members of the taskforce of twelve include the executive director of the National Council of Single Mothers and their Children Terese Edwards, the chief of Tasmania's Council of Social Service Adrienne Picone, the president at National Council of Women of Australia Chiou See Anderson and Danielle Wood, the chief of Grattan Institute.
Minister for Women Katy Gallagher said the taskforce had a diverse and experienced background and would play an important advisory role to the government including through the National Gender Equality Strategy and the Employment White Paper.
"The Taskforce brings together women from around Australia, who will contribute a range of expertise and lived experiences," Senator Gallagher said in a statement.
"The collective experience and advice of these outstanding women will be crucial as the Albanese government works to re-elevate Australia's status as a leader on gender equality."
Other taskforce members are:
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
