Exclusive

Jennifer Westacott, Michele O'Neil join the Women's Economic Equality Taskforce

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated September 21 2022 - 1:10am, first published September 20 2022 - 11:30pm
Sam Mostyn heads the Womens Economic Equality Taskforce. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Eleven eminent Australian women, including the head of the Business Council of Australia Jennifer Westacott and the president of the ACTU Michele O'Neil, have been announced as joining the Albanese government's inaugural Women's Economic Equality Taskforce.

