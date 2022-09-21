The Canberra Times
ACT Court of Appeal extends jail term imposed on 'delusional' dad who repeatedly raped daughter

By Blake Foden
Updated September 21 2022 - 5:03am, first published 4:55am
A "delusional" Canberra rapist has had three years added to the jail sentence imposed on him after he admitted raping his own daughter dozens of times over several years.

