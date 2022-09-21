Departing fullback Tom Banks has vowed to empty the tank for Australia A in the hope he can re-emerge as a Wallabies World Cup contender despite his injury setbacks.
Banks was a surprise inclusion in the Australia A squad for a three-game tour of Japan. It also featured ACT Brumbies teammates Rory Scott, Caderyn Neville and Nick Frost.
Banks broke his arm in the first Test of the international season in July, and many thought it signalled the end of his Australia rugby career after signing a lucrative two-year deal for Japanese club Honda Heat.
But he will make his comeback via the Australia A tour with a plan to join the spring tour of Europe if he finds form. He would then try to convince Test coach Dave Rennie he deserves a call up for the World Cup.
The 28-year-old returned to full contact training in his final session in Canberra earlier this week before national duties and his impending move to Suzuka.
"I want to repay the faith," Banks said. "It's not something I was thinking about [earlier this year], the plan was to hopefully have a good Test season and then maybe open some doors up next year.
"I'm keen to get back in the Test frame for the spring tour and for next year as well.
"I want to do everything I can to push for a World Cup spot. I know it's a lot tougher now, but if I can get a few good games hopefully I can try to play some good footy and get there."
Banks was one of nine Brumbies added to the Australia A squad.
Scott has impressed in his first two seasons in Super Rugby, while Neville is back to full fitness after suffering a knee injury in the series against England. Hookers Lachlan Lonergan and Billy Pollard are keen for more game time to develop.
Darcy Swain has also been named as he prepares to face the SANZAAR judiciary on Wednesday night after an ugly hit on New Zealand's Quinn Tupaea last week.
Hudson Creighton gets another shot after impressing for Australia A earlier this year and Ryan Lonergan is also in the squad with Nick Frost.
Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham said the extra game time was crucial to helping players be ready for Test rugby.
"It's a good opportunity for guys," Larkham said.
"Rory [Scott] has been training really well, he was one of the best players on the field in the John I Dent Cup grand final and he'll represent the Brumbies and himself really well.
"[Neville's] coming off a significant injury, but he's ready to play. He'll get some game time in Japan. For a lot of guys, it's an opportunity to play quality minutes at the next level - a Japan invitational side and then two games against the Japan national side.
"It's a long season, the more we do it the better acclimatised the players will be and when you look at longer-term growth, it will be beneficial for these games to go ahead on a regular basis."
Banks enjoyed perhaps the best season of his career this year, finding his top speed and tearing Super Rugby opponents apart to help lift the Brumbies into the finals series.
He has played 21 Tests for Australia and was expected to get an extended period at fullback for the Wallabies this year before injury disaster struck.
He fell awkwardly in the first Test against England and broke his left arm. He has had two plates inserted and is confident he can get back to his peak.
The Wallabies can currently select three overseas-based players for Tests, and Banks' move to Japan puts him in direct competition with players like Quade Cooper, Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, Rory Arnold and Will Skelton.
Rugby Australia may tweak that policy for the World Cup next year, but for now Banks is focused on showing Rennie why he deserves a World Cup call up.
Banks was shattered when he was overlooked for World Cup selection in 2019 and is desperate for a chance on the game's biggest stage.
"I know it will be tough competing with those quality players," Banks said. "But I'll do everything I can do put myself in the frame.
"Going to Japan was the hardest decision I've made in my footy career because the World Cup and Wallabies jersey means so much to me. But the time was right and these opportunities don't come around too often in your career."
Richie Asiata, Tom Banks, Ollie Callan, Jock Campbell, Hudson Creighton, Filipo Daugunu,Ben Donaldson, Tane Edmed, Pone Fa'amausili, Nick Frost, Matt Gibbon, Langi Gleeson,Ned Hanigan, Isaac Henry, Archer Holz,Harry Hoopert, Max Jorgensen*, Bayley Kuenzle,Lachlan Lonergan, Ryan Lonergan, Mark Nawaqanitawase, Cadeyrn Neville,Dylan Pietsch, Billy Pollard, Tom Robertson,Rory Scott, Ryan Smith, Hamish Stewart, Darcy Swain, James Tuttle, Seru Uru, Suli Vunivalu, Brad Wilkin, Teddy Wilson,
