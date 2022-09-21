The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Brumbies and Wallabies fullback Tom Banks called into Australia A squad after horrific broken arm

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated September 21 2022 - 2:26am, first published 2:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Banks is ready to make a comeback from his broken arm. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Departing fullback Tom Banks has vowed to empty the tank for Australia A in the hope he can re-emerge as a Wallabies World Cup contender despite his injury setbacks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.