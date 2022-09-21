Let's fix the foundations first for building industry

A call for action from unions and employers over the ACT's "unlicensed" building environment comes at a time of enormous construction activity in the nation's capital and demands more than lip service from the ACT government.
Fresh mandates on building construction requirements are being imposed on the sector on a regular basis as the government rapidly pursues its carbon-neutral "climate-resilient city" agenda. Most recently, the ACT led the call for a minimum seven-star energy efficiency rating for all new homes.
But as the CFMEU rightly points out, the administrative oversight, training and licensing environment in which the practitioners creating this city vision - whether commercial or residential - are required to operate is sadly lacking, with the ACT out of step with most other Australian jurisdictions on formal and comprehensive trade licensing for skilled construction labour.
The knock-on effects are poor building outcomes, disgruntled consumers, and injury and death in these already risky workplaces.
For example, the results of the Worksafe ACT investigation into the massive retaining wall collapse at the Geocon building site in Phillip last month are still not released, even though it occurred over four weeks ago.
While it is acknowledged these incidents require complex engineering investigations, the long delay in releasing even interim findings raises a nagging doubt as to the appetite for the ACT government to act decisively and send a strong public safety message when one of the national capital's biggest developers has a stake in the outcome.
Hundreds of tonnes of earth and concrete, together with steel scaffolding and fencing, cascaded into the deep excavation on the corner of Launceston Street and Melrose Drive. Even to an untrained observer, if the collapse had happened on a weekday, the human consequences don't bear thinking about.
It should be well-noted that it wasn't just a union this week banging the drum on the need to lift standards.
Other key stakeholders, employers such CTR Pacific, ACT Interiors, 4Site Commercial, Tricolours Painting and Civion Construction, also co-signed the letter to Construction Minister Rebecca Vassarotti.
They warned specifically about water damage caused by poor waterproofing and tiling.
"As things stand, a tiler in the ACT is defined as whoever picks up a trowel that day," CFMEU ACT secretary Zach Smith said.
Back in late 2020, 48 recommendations resulted from an ACT Assembly inquiry into building quality. This followed on from a similar inquiry four years before in which a new building audit and inspection tool was given the green light, and new powers granted to allow orders and disciplinary action against "directors and partners of licensed businesses to help stop people avoiding their regulatory obligations".
And yet only this week ACT Fair Trading was forced to issue a public warning about roofing company DJSB Group which had allegedly accepted deposits of more than $94,000 from multiple Canberra consumers, and failed to commence or complete the work.
After the 2020 inquiry, the Minister said that a second stage of reform in the building sector was well underway. But a government must always be judged on deeds, not words.
Imposing new requirements on a building industry to suit a social/political agenda is one thing but like all good construction, the foundations should always receive equal, careful attention.
