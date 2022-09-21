The Canberra Times

Battle lines drawn in clash of two titans

By Rohan Connolly
Updated September 21 2022 - 3:58am, first published 1:57am
Geelong's Tom Stewart has helped lead the Cats magnificently in defence and will be a real threat to the Swans. Picture Getty Images

Geelong and Sydney have been such good clubs and football teams for so long now it seems quite remarkable Saturday will be their first grand final meeting in the 126 seasons the Cats and Swans (previously South Melbourne) have been part of the VFL and AFL competitions.

