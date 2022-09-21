Geelong and Sydney have been such good clubs and football teams for so long now it seems quite remarkable Saturday will be their first grand final meeting in the 126 seasons the Cats and Swans (previously South Melbourne) have been part of the VFL and AFL competitions.
And we're not just talking about the recent past, either. Saturday will be Geelong's 19th appearance in a grand final. For the Swans, it will be an 18th such occasion, 10 of which they had featured in by 1936.
But it's this century in particular in which both Geelong and Sydney have been remarkable constants of the AFL landscape. Since 2004, the Cats have been in finals 17 times in 19 seasons. For the Swans over the same period, it's 16 from 19 seasons.
Their face-off for the 2022 premiership also sees a clash of two clubs with very similar records over the last decade or so, even down to their coaches, Geelong's Chris Scott and Sydney's John Longmire.
Both began in their jobs in 2011, and both won their one and only title as a senior coach early on, Scott that very first year, Longmire in 2012, Scott's Cats losing another grand final, Longmire's men another two. Their strike rates are two of the most impressive in coaching, Scott going at an amazing 70.18 per cent from 285 games, Longmire 63.12 per cent from 282.
Even this year, the storylines are similar, both sides having got better and better the longer the season has gone, Geelong now gunning for its 16th straight victory, Sydney going for 10 wins in a row.
Both have even line-ups across the board. The Cats are ranked third for points scored and for fewest points conceded. The Swans are fourth in both categories. Both sides are replete with seasoned veterans but also a group of precocious, talented youngsters.
Both, for what it's worth, have one significant injury concern, too. For Geelong, it's talented and pacy running machine Max Holmes battling a race against time to come up from a tweaked hamstring. For Sydney, it's veteran key forward Sam Reid, whose renaissance has been an important part of the Swans' form, battling an adductor strain.
So which of these two September perennials emerges late on Saturday afternoon with another premiership as tangible reward for their amazing consistency?
There's no doubt Geelong will be going into the grand final a warm favourite. But Sydney is entitled to plenty of confidence itself. After all, its 30-point win over the Cats at the SCG back in round two was a bigger margin than Geelong's other three losses this season combined.
While it was Lance Franklin's 1000th goal that evening back in March which took all the attention, Sydney did a lot of other things well in that game.
The Swans had Isaac Heeney on fire with five goals, Callum Mills and Chad Warner were outstanding in midfield, and the McCartin brothers, Paddy and Tom, held Geelong's star forward duo Tom Hawkins and Jeremy Cameron to just one goal between them.
Doing so on the bigger MCG will be a harder task, though, with the Cats' forward set-up, indeed its whole line-up, ticking over a lot more dangerously than it was then.
Geelong is playing seamlessly in all areas of the ground. Its defence, led by Tom Stewart and Zac Tuohy, is not just negating but rebounding brilliantly. Its midfield bats a lot deeper now, is quicker, and less reliant on veteran skipper Joel Selwood, Patrick Dangerfield and Mitch Duncan.
And the Cats are potent indeed near goal, with the marking power of Hawkins and Cameron and a dangerous army of hungry smalls keeping the pressure on, Tyson Stengle, Brad Close and Gryan Miers as good defensively as they are with ball in hand.
While Sydney will rightly take heart from its round two win, even that result is potentially a little misleading. The Swans that night kicked an incredibly accurate 17.5 to Geelong's wayward 10.17, the Cats not only with five more scores, but with a whopping 65 inside 50 entries, 18 more than Sydney.
That amount of opportunity to a Geelong forward set-up in better form and with more space in which to work on the MCG than it had back in March on the smaller SCG confines could prove disastrous for the Swans.
Indeed, everywhere you look, Geelong has the weapons and the answers. The Cats are also not short on motivation after having knocked relentlessly on the premiership door for more than a decade without luck.
But I think this really is the occasion on which all that persistence finally pays off. It's been a long wait for the Cats. However, all the hard work is set to be rewarded in, ultimately, the only manner which matters.
Rohan Connolly is one of the most experienced and respected sporting journalists in the country, particularly passionate about football, and with a 37-year track record of observing it at close quarters in print, online, and on radio and TV.
