The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

National Capital Art Prize winners revealed

By Megan Doherty
Updated September 21 2022 - 11:12am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 127 finalist works are now on display in Canberra

Artists from four different states or territories have taken out the major prizes in this year's National Capital Art Prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.