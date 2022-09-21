National Arboretum's Kite Fest a great outing for the school holidays

Enjoy the sun and the sky with a day of flying kites at the National Arboretum in Canberra.
Kite Fest will take place at the arboretum on Sunday, October 2 from 10am to 3pm on the Events Terrace.
Bring a picnic or order one through Ginger Catering.
There will also be pop-up food options including Mexican Street Food from StreeTruck as well as entertainment and kite demonstrations in the amphitheatre.
Four kite-making sessions will be held on the day in the Margaret Whitlam Pavilion between 10am and 2pm.
They cost $15 and must be booked here.
To pre-order a picnic for the day from Ginger Catering, the link is here. At the same link, you can also order a kite cookie decorating kit.
