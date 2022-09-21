The Canberra Times
Half a billion dollars of the RAAF's newest aircraft will honour the Queen on Thursday

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated September 21 2022 - 3:09am, first published 3:00am
The F-35A Lightning stealth aircraft. Picture Department of Defence

Around $550 million worth of RAAF fighter aircraft will be seen above Canberra on Thursday in a flypast over Parliament House as part of the National Memorial Service to honour the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

