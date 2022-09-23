Changes to the law in 2013 ended "the system of male primogeniture, under which a younger son can displace an elder daughter in the line of succession", for children born after October 28, 2011. If that law hadn't changed, Louis would have leap-frogged Charlotte in the line of succession simply for being male. And the old law is why Princess Anne is 16th in line to the throne, after her brothers Andrew and Edward, despite being the Queen's second-born child.

