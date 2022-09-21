Charging times are still the biggest impediment to EV use

I am all in favour of electric vehicles and would change over tomorrow if a few simple conditions could be met, mainly revolving around the time it takes to refuel.
I often travel to Sydney for the day and while most decent EV's will get there, they will not get home without many hours of recharging. That's hardly comparable to pulling up at any service station to refuel and being on the way again within 10 minutes.
Similarly, I drive to Melbourne to see the family and I have yet to see an EV do that trip in a day. The overnight stop in Albury is fine if you can find a motel with a charging station. Many motels have charging stations, but if you arrive late in the evening, chances are the few points available will already be taken.
So it looks like a hybrid is the only option. True EV's are only suitable for local commuting unless you plan your trip carefully and book ahead for a charging point.
It is not the range of the car, but the time to replenish the battery (tank) which is holding the EV back, and that will take a long time to sort out.
Small businesses in the suburbs need easy, ready access if they are to survive.
That means that there has to be parking that encourages a turnover of patrons.
Free parking for one or up to two hours makes a lot of sense.
Equally, paying for parking over two hours makes a lot of sense. In high turnover areas the parking should be free and then so expensive that no one wants to pay, so they go elsewhere for day long parking.
On evenings, weekends and public holidays parking should be free and unlimited time because the advantages to small business exceed any community advantage in charging for it.
Given these easy to recognise realities, it beggars belief that government-run parking is now being turned over to private operators who charge every day, all day, including for the disabled. Even on Christmas, New Year and Anzac Day.
As I write I am looking over an empty car park on a Sunday morning.
It is close by a number of cafes and restaurants. It used to be full at this time. It was turned over to private operators just a few weeks ago.
What a greedy and stupid approach. No one wins and we all lose.
Shame on those who allowed it. Do they have the guts to reverse it?
After the wall-to-wall coverage of the Queen's death and the investiture of King Charles III, I thought I'd turn to read Twitter to see if there was anything else going on.
It too was full time coverage of the Queen's death, with one noticeable exception: the hostility and irreverence.
Tasteless memes, unfunny jokes, "hot takes" that were luke-warm at best, and some frankly banal "anti-colonialist" diatribes. Various "edgy" politicians, comedians and other nonentities trying to get some tiny share of the publicity by attacking the Queen, attacking the attackers, or shoe-horning her death into their own unedifying agendas.
The climax was the person who said: "Wait, they're appointing a man as queen? This woke bullshit has got to stop." And I can't work out if they were serious or not.
It makes me glad I'm not on social media. There might be a signal out there somewhere, but it's swamped by too much noise.
Four of the five free to air TV networks showed hours of coverage of the Queen's funeral and despite what opinions people might have of the monarchy most people probably watched one of them.
The other network, Ten, put it on one of their secondary channels, 10Bold, but the viewing selections on the main channel seem odd, disrespectful and perhaps rude with Have you been paying attention and then a repeat episode of Just for laughs Australia.
The significance of the funeral is such that even the AFL's Brownlow and the quaint red carpet events were moved to Sunday.
It would seem recent ratings have shown how Ten is being seen, or more correctly not being seen, by many Australians and it is doubtful the two shows above will have improved their ratings.
In his diatribe against plastic bans Steve Evans neglects to mention the consequences of replacing plastic ("The ACT wants to ban plastic takeaway containers. Here's the problem", canberratimes.com.au, September 19).
Replacing plastic straws, many businesses turned to cardboard. So, more trees have to be cut down. Eliminating some plastic bags saw people having to buy garbage bags instead. A bonus for manufacturers who had to increase production and its associated toxic pollution to meet demand. The reusable bags eventually double as garbage bags, though. It all ends up in landfill either way.
Replacing single-use eating utensils, businesses turned to ones made of wood or imported bamboo. So, more demand for timber. Also, a minor hit on the balance of trade with bamboo and up to three years for it to decompose once discarded.
I assume that bamboo will also be the answer when it comes to takeaway containers. The same number of these rigid, unrecyclable things will end up in landfill taking up space.
These minuscule exercises in virtue signalling have consequences that are ignored as Evans's "eco-Puritans" move on to their next minor battle.
In her letter (Letters, September 19, "Decriminalise drugs and improve support to deal with jail") M McConnell reminds us that to reduce recidivism we first need not only to decriminalise personal use of drugs but also to provide "a kit bag" of non-punitive accredited treatment.
The problem as I see it is that we don't have enough public discussion of items that could go into such a kit bag. When I read that countries like Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Portugal have introduced decriminalisation, I wonder why we don't hear about the considerable kit bags they must have developed, full of alternative treatments to jail. Why don't we hear about them?
In fact, why don't we have a weekly column alerting us to the actions of other countries on all the issues which are deeply troubling us here on our own shores?
For instance not only on recidivism but also about child care, housing, employment, climate change etc. More comparison with the ways other countries deal with their problems internally might draw us on this planet closer together, promoting our collaboration rather than exacerbating our differences. Surely our media has a responsibility to do this considerably more than it appears to do currently.
I would like to add three other groups of people to Jude Mahony's article "Answer to the Skills Shortage", (canberratimes.com.au, September 16), who are often not considered by employers.
The long time unemployed: Evidently most employers do not even consider people if they have not been recently employed.
People with mental health challenges. Employers don't want to try to understand and make necessary allowances for people with mental health issues.
Other people considered "disabled". Employers don't want to make allowances for people who are "different".
Alan Whitcombe (Letters, September 20) is the latest to whinge about potholes. After all, surely Chris Steel could just snap his fingers and make them vanish if he wanted. Surely the anti-car Greens government is just letting potholes occur, the Liberals would never allow such.
The pothole "debate" has become like whinging about light rail, rental scooters or rates; the de rigueur way to signal your Canberra "wokeness".
Given the option of upgrading all road surfaces with only the most expensive, longest-lasting road mixture, residents would be even more up-in-arms over the staggering cost of it. The government already pays out for damage caused by them. What more can we expect?
Alan (and others) have bright ideas: painting around them with bright markings to make them stand out.
Does Alan appreciate how many continual lane closures would be required to even do so weekly?
And what then? Drivers randomly swerving into other lanes without warning to avoid the holes? Pure genius.
Alan's "solution" would be an increase in collisions or near misses on our roads. Like most uninformed ideas bandied about of late, the idea is dangerous at best and could end up killing someone.
Maybe we could all drive slower and more carefully instead; wait, who am I kidding, this is Canberra after all. Or we could accept that our spread-out city and car-centric lifestyles come with a cost; to the roads and our rates.
The role the armed forces played in the Queen's funeral procession reminds me to be grateful that on Anzac Day we also see military processions celebrating devotion, commitment and people's service. Not rows and rows of tanks, missiles and guns.
Environmentalists' proposed "circular" economy, emphasising re-use, recycling, and reduced buying, promises to destroy thousands of jobs worldwide.
I think it would have been helpful if the article "Middle-aged women drinking has nothing to do with class" by Sarah Rusbatch (canberratimes.com.au, September 12) mentioned the strong link between alcohol consumption and breast cancer in women.
An obvious and sustainable way to minimise traffic delays, both during and after construction of a slow tramway to Woden is to allow cars with three or more occupants to use Canberra's under-utilised bus lanes.
The ABC might be helping the Republican movement a great deal with its endless broadcasts on the death of the Queen. The ABC has a news channel for people who like watching this type of thing.
King Charles III; long may he not rule over us. Roll on an Aussie Republic.
While in no way critical of the late Queen Elizabeth, I recoil when some announcers say she was the longest serving European monarch. If my calculations are correct she served for 70 years and 215 days. France's Louis XIV served from May 14, 1643 until July 1, 1715; 72 years and 47 days.
We're told inflation is heading to over seven per cent by the end of this year. I queried this after applying the "Bunnings test" where a weekend snag has gone from $2.50 to $3.50 (up 40 per cent, and - in the cafe - a medium coffee plus raisin toast from $4.75 to $6 (up 26 per cent. Maybe people are just making the most of it.
Suggesting the British monarchy "touched people ... everywhere", ranks with the present profligate use of "unprecedented" and it is difficult to imagine. What about the Pakistanis braving floods, Ukrainians under fire, and huddled Yemini refugees? They may have gone unnoticed.
M Flint, (Letters, September 11) I join you in calling for some humanity from Shane Rattenbury, Andrew Barr and Chris Steel to tear up the agreements for the light rail. The people in our once lovely city who are sleeping rough also deserve their attention.
It will be interesting to see how Helen Mirren plays King Charles III.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.