Sydney Hotshots at the Canberra Irish Club this weekend

Described as the "ultimate ladies' night out", the Sydney Hotshots hit the Canberra Irish Club this weekend.
Two hours of non-stop action-packed entertainment from "some of the sexiest guys direct from Sydney." This Saturday starting at 7.30pm.
There will be high-powered dance routines, spectacular lighting, and fabulous costumes.
Tickets are available at eventbrite.com.au, or from reception at the club on Parkinson Street, Weston.
The link for tickets is here.
Leave your worries at the door and enjoy, they reckon.
