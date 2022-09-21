The AFL will outsource an investigation into the claims of racism at Hawthorn Football Club which have cast doubt on the tenures of two senior coaches.
The newly appointed North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson and Brisbane Lions coach Chris Fagan will be afforded "natural justice" by an independent panel examining the racism claims, the AFL said.
Fagan has taken leave from the Lions after he and Clarkson were named in an ABC report detailing serious racism allegations from some Hawthorn players.
"Chris supports and welcomes the investigation," Brisbane Lions said in a statement.
"He was not consulted during the Hawthorn-sponsored review and looks forward to the opportunity to be heard as part of the AFL investigation.
"The Brisbane Lions and Chris have mutually agreed that he will take a leave of absence from the club so he can fully cooperate in the investigation."
On a happier note, the medicines regulator has given provisional approval to a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster for children aged five to 11. Whether it will now be used will depend on the advice of the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.
The ramifications of the Queen's death and the succession of King Charles continue. He has indicated, according to reports in British newspapers, that the coronation will not be as lavish as that of his mother.
A courtier is quoted as saying, "The King is very aware of the struggles felt by modern Britons so will see his wishes carried through that although his coronation ceremony should stay right and true to the long-held traditions of the past, it should also be representative of a monarchy in a modern world."
If there's one organisation that is making a mint out of the change of monarch, it is the Royal Australian Mint.
Just after the Queen died, assistant Treasury Minister Andrew Leigh went to the mint and explained how a portrait of King Charles III will replace the portrait of the Queen on the heads side of coins minted from 2023.
It emerged that it costs the mint - which, after all, is a factory - 20c to make a coin which it then sells to banks for $2, and about 15c to make a 50c coin.
The substantial profit, in the tens of millions, goes straight to the Commonwealth budget.
For those who still have $2 coins with the Queen's head on them, there may be a bonus. They have soared in value for collectors.
The 2012 Red Poppy coin and the 2013 Purple Coronation coin were now fetching a combined price of up to $550.
By the way, coins with the Queen's head remain as useable, legal tender.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
