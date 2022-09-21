The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Digest

The Informer: AFL to call in outside investigator over racism allegations

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated September 21 2022 - 6:16am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The AFL will outsource an investigation into Hawthorn racism claims. Picture Shutterstock

The AFL will outsource an investigation into the claims of racism at Hawthorn Football Club which have cast doubt on the tenures of two senior coaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.