The royal commission into the Robodebt scandal will start next week with a preliminary public hearing in Brisbane.
Commissioner Catherine Holmes AC and chief counsel assisting Justin Greggery KC will make brief opening statements at the hearing at 10am on Tuesday, but no witnesses will be called.
The commission has also called for submissions from members of the public.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last month announced the inquiry to finally get to the bottom of who was responsible for the "cruel" program, how complaints were handled, the harm caused to victims and what can be done to prevent similar failures of public administration in the future.
READ MORE:
Under the former Coalition government, the Commonwealth raised $1.73 billion in debts against 433,000 people through an unlawful income-matching program, leading to a class action and a Federal Court settlement worth at least $1.8 billion.
The Commonwealth has not admitted liability.
Opposition leader Peter Dutton has dismissed the royal commission as a "witch hunt" and accused Mr Albanese of trying to "get square" with his predecessor Scott Morrison.
Mr Morrison and his former cabinet colleagues Alan Tudge, Stuart Robert and Christian Porter each had ministerial oversight of the program at various stages.
Mr Albanese has said it would be up to Justice Holmes to decide if the former ministers would be compelled to appear before the commission.
The Labor government, which promised to hold a royal commission if elected, has allocated $30 million to the inquiry.
A final report is scheduled to be handed to the Governor-General before April 18 next year.
The preliminary hearing next week will be livestreamed through the commission's website.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.