The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Alleged wrench attacker Jack Sims' latest ACT Magistrates Court bail bid 'insufficient'

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
September 21 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who allegedly swung a wrench at his victim has unsuccessfully reapplied for bail, saying he wanted to provide a "significant amount of support" to his partner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.