A man who allegedly swung a wrench at his victim has unsuccessfully reapplied for bail, saying he wanted to provide a "significant amount of support" to his partner.
Jack James Sims, a 31-year-old with no fixed address, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday via audio-visual link from the Alexander Maconochie Centre.
Sims had been charged with joint commission aggravated robbery, unlawful confinement, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and possessing a knife without a reasonable excuse on a separate occasion. It is unclear whether he has entered pleas.
On June 9, the alleged victim went to a Conder property, where he had agreed to meet Haylie Ellen Sibley, 38, to collect house keys on behalf of their mutual friend, 43-year-old Natalie Marie Hyde.
When the alleged victim arrived at about 12.30am, Sims and Sibley are said to have pulled into the driveway directly behind the victim's car.
Sims allegedly demanded the victim give him money that he was accused of owing Hyde, and sign his vehicle over as payment for the outstanding debt.
When the man refused, Sims is accused of threatening him with a stainless steel wrench before directing him out of his vehicle and "narrowly missing him" with the weapon.
Later, Hyde allegedly arrived at the house. Sims is accused of then telling the alleged victim to sit on a couch and saying "don't make me hit you, c---".
Hyde then allegedly hit the victim a number of times around the back of the head, "causing it to split open and bleed continually".
Police allege she then exited the room and returned with a drinking glass, which allegedly had a "thick substance" in the water.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
Hyde allegedly forced the victim to drink the substance, which the man thought was the drug GHB.
Sims allegedly continued to verbally abuse and interrogate the victim for being "an undercover police officer", punching him in the face.
The alleged victim told police he overheard someone "talking about killing him and that they would have no choice but to do so".
After requesting to use the bathroom, the alleged victim kicked out the window and escaped to a nearby home where police were notified.
The man was taken to hospital, where he had staples used to "close the wound on the back of his head".
In court on Wednesday, Sims' defence lawyer said his client was a "key factor" in the lives of his partner and her five children, and wanted to look at engaging with rehabilitation.
Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker again found his application to be "insufficient" for release.
Sims is expected back in court later this year.
Hyde and Sibley have both also been charged, and remain before the court.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.