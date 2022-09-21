The Canberra Times
Flypast will conclude national memorial service for Queen Elizabeth

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
September 21 2022 - 7:30pm
Anthony Albanese Katy Gallgher lay a wreath for the Queen. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Up to six Joint Strike Fighter aircraft will conduct a flypast over Parliament House at noon today following the national memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II in the capital, if the weather permits.

