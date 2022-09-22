The Canberra Times

Times Past: September 23, 1976

September 22 2022 - 7:30pm
The front page of The Canberra Times on September 23, 1976.

On this day, The Canberra Times was honoured on turning 50 and there was a gift to the city of a fountain. That same fountain still stands today and is still known as the Canberra Times Fountain.

