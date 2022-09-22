Times Past: September 23, 1976

On this day, The Canberra Times was honoured on turning 50 and there was a gift to the city of a fountain. That same fountain still stands today and is still known as the Canberra Times Fountain.
Prime Minister at the time Mr Fraser, spoke at a luncheon that was celebrating 50 years of The Canberra Times when the gift of the fountain was announced. The 200-strong crowd consisted of members from Parliament, public service, the ANU, and some from Canberra's business and community groups.
At the same luncheon, Mr Fraser outlined government action on the crucial and long-awaited freedom-of-information legislation. He stated that politicians and ministers had a responsibility to keep the press as accurately and fully informed as possible.
Mr Fraser said that he had a seemingly good relationship with the press which prompted laughter from everyone in attendance. The Prime Minister said that he had been an avid reader of The Canberra Times for 21 years and regularly read the comment pages which created a variety of emotions for him.
The initial placement for the fountain would be on Ainslie Avenue, amongst the trees on the median strip between Petrie Plaza and Civic Square. The stainless steel sculpture and water would be illuminated at night.
