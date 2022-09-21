The GWS Giants have re-signed more than just one of the premier AFL defenders of the past decade.
In Phil Davis, they've also re-signed an on-field coach to help them develop generation next for their key defensive stocks.
GWS Giants coach Adam Kingsley sees the one-year extension of the Canberra product as having two benefits for the AFL club.
Firstly, on the field - if the former Giants captain can get back on track after two hamstring injuries that limited him to just five games this season.
But secondly, off it - with his ability to help teach his teammates the craft of being a key defender.
Kingsley was in Canberra on Wednesday for the Giants' usually annual grand final lunch at the National Arboretum.
It's the first time the event's been held since 2019, with COVID-19 shutting it down the past two years.
"It's big on two fronts. Obviously he's been a really, really good player for a long time," Kingsley said.
"If Phil can get his body right on the back of last year's two hamstring surgeries it's obviously a very good player available to us.
"But I think equally as important for Phil is his ability to help them off the field, coach them up a bit.
"He's obviously a really smart player, has great understanding around how to play key back and the craft involved."
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Davis's ability in that area's already there to see - the 32-year-old played a massive role in the development of Sam Taylor, the Giants' 2022 best-and-fairest.
And Kingsley hoped that work would continue with the next batch.
"He's, from what I'm led to believe, worked quite closely with Sam Taylor the last two or three years and you can see where that's led," he said.
"What I'm hoping for Phil is he gets his body in the best shape he can to push for selection.
"Two - to be able to help Jack Buckley, Connor Idun, Callum Brown, all these emerging key backs.
"Coach them up in their craft, help and support them, show them a few of the ins and outs around AFL football.
"Lead the way for them and hopefully turn them into really strong players for a long period of time. I see his value being on-field and off-field."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.