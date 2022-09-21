The Wallabies will throw Cadeyrn Neville in the deep end at an Australian rugby graveyard on Saturday when they parachute him back into the starting side after an almost three-month injury layoff.
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie will on Thursday pick Neville to start in the second row as Australia aims to end a 36-year drought at Eden Park in Auckland.
Neville, 33, became the second oldest player to debut in Wallabies history when he played his first Test against England in July, but his rise lasted just two games before he injured his knee.
Jumping straight back into the starting side is a show of faith from Rennie, who has rotated his locks this year in search of the best combination for the World Cup next year.
Jed Holloway and Matt Philip started last week, while Rory Arnold, Darcy Swain and Nick Frost are among those who have been used during the international season.
Neville has been back in Wallabies camp in full training for the past week after returning to Canberra to do his rehabilitation with the ACT Brumbies.
His addition will add muscle to the Wallabies forward pack as they chase redemption for the last-second heartbreak they suffered in Melbourne last week.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"[He's] coming off a significant injury, but he's ready to play," said Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham.
Neville was also one of nine Brumbies to be picked in an Australia A squad for a three-match tour of Japan.
His selection is aimed at giving him game time before the spring tour as he continues a push to earn a spot in the World Cup squad next year.
Swain has also been named despite the Brumbies lock facing an extended suspension for an ugly hit on New Zealand's Quinn Tupaea last week. He was due to face the judiciary again on Wednesday night.
Brumbies rising star Rory Scott will be joined by Billy Pollard, Lachlan and Ryan Lonergan, Hudson Creighton, Tom Banks and Frost for the development tour of Japan.
Larkham said the extra playing opportunities against an Japan invitational side and the Japan Test team would serve as a crucial opportunity to help players be ready for Test duties.
"It's a long season, the more we do it the better acclimatised the players will be and when you look at longer-term growth, it will be beneficial for these games to go ahead on a regular basis," Larkham said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.