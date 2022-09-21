In the first comprehensive national study to examine the direct links between lockdowns and life satisfaction for the entire COVID-19 period, researchers found case numbers and deaths had a clear effect on mental health and well-being, and with notable gender and age differences.
The ANU Centre for Social Research and Methods analysed the experiences of some 6500 adults across the country over the two and a half years of tough COVID restrictions, finding the stricter the lockdown measures, the higher the loss in "life satisfaction".
"We kind of knew this intuitively," co-author Professor Nicholas Biddle said, pointing out the need to "accurately capture the impacts and to think about the trade-offs society needed to make during the COVID-19 period, and may need to make again in the future".
""There is no doubt lockdowns were essential to helping stop the spread of COVID-19 and limit case numbers and potential deaths," he said.
"These measures were designed to keep Australians safe, and they did.
"However, our findings also show that measures designed to help protect people from COVID-19 also have a clear impact on mental health and wellbeing. Whether this effect is long-lasting as we abandon strict lockdowns and adapt to 'COVID normal' remains to be seen."
One element of the study examined the strictness of lockdown measures and whether the impacts were the same for everyone.
Important differences emerged.
"We found that for males, the strictness of lockdowns had a stronger impact on their life satisfaction," Professor Biddle said.
"In contrast, among females, rising case numbers seemed to be a bigger factor.
"We also found that COVID-19 policy stringency had a greater impact on young Australians compared with older Australians, and on those states and territories that had multiple waves of infections, namely New South Wales, Victoria and the ACT."
The study followed on from one conducted by Oxford University and used the same method of indexation, looking at government policy responses across Australia to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, including school, workplace and public transport closures, cancellation of public events and restrictions on the size of gatherings, and restrictions on domestic and international travel.
"Between January 2020 and August 2022, Melbourne recorded the strictest lockdown, scoring 94.44 from a scale of 100 in August 2021," Professor Biddle said.
"Residents of the cities of Melbourne and Sydney, and to a lesser extent the states of New South Wales and Victoria, endured significantly more days living under stay-at-home orders, remote learning and workplace closures when compared with all other Australian cities, states and territories.
"However, we also found Victorians were less compliant compared with those in other jurisdictions with less stringent policy settings."
