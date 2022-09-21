The irony isn't lost on Stephen Larkham. The Wallabies might not have suffered Bledisloe Cup heartbreak had referee instructions been as clear last week as they are this week.
But while the pristine St Edmund's College surface is a long way from the Test cauldron, it may provide the blueprint for solving rugby's time-wasting problem.
The ACT Brumbies and NSW Waratahs have agreed with referees to rest a set of protocols in the hope it will promote more ball-in-play time on Saturday afternoon.
The end-of-season trial match will give Larkham and NSW counterpart Darren Coleman a chance to cast eye over new talent.
More importantly for rugby, it's a chance to eradicate time wasting a week after French referee Mathieu Raynal broke Australian hearts when he pinged Bernard Foley for taking too long to take a penalty last week.
The Brumbies and Waratahs will have just 30 seconds to set scrums and lineouts, will get 60 seconds to take a penalty shot at goal, 90 seconds for a conversion and 30 seconds to get back to halfway to restart the game.
The referee will also police the breakdown more harshly, giving scrumhalves just five seconds to use the ball.
The time-sensitive trial is the product of a trans-Tasman conference where coaches and officials came together to address to stop-start nature of Super Rugby.
"It was an unfortunate way to end the Test [last week]," Larkham said.
"From my perspective, I would like to see the referee stop the clock whenever the ball is not in play in the last two minutes [of a game] like they do in other sports around the world.
"We've got a little list from the referees [for the trial match], it's to do with more ball in play and less stoppages.
"There's time compliance for scrums, lineouts, restarts and conversions ... there will be strict adherence to that. Any breaches will be a free kick, but you can't go to a scrum."
The match will also be the first of Larkham's second coming as Brumbies coach and he's using to get an early indication of new talent.
Sevens duo Ben O'Donnell and Corey Toole will start on the wings, Jack Debreczeni slots in at flyhalf and a host of Canberra premier division players get an opportunity to impress.
Billy Pollard will play if scans clear him of a niggling injury, while Andy Muirhead is also expected to suit up in the back line.
"We've got 10 guys from the local competition. We're starting with our best team, and it is an opportunity for guys," Larkham said.
"It's also a great opportunity for the coaches to see how they're going in new positions and new combinations."
The Brumbies will also play the Melbourne Rebels in Albury on October 6 before players are sent on leave to recharge ahead of pre-season training in November.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
