The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Brumbies to trail scrum, lineout shotclock after Wallabies Bledisloe Cup referee time-wasting debacle

Chris Dutton
By Chris Dutton
Updated September 21 2022 - 9:40am, first published 7:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mathieu Raynal's time-wasting decision cost the Wallabies a Bledisloe Cup win last week. Picture Getty Images

The irony isn't lost on Stephen Larkham. The Wallabies might not have suffered Bledisloe Cup heartbreak had referee instructions been as clear last week as they are this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Dutton

Chris Dutton

Sport editor

I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.