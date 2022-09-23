Senator Thorpe's claim that the PM had "colonised" sorry business ("Greens senator Lidia Thorpe accuses PM Anthony Albanese of 'insulting' Indigenous Australians over Queen Elizabeth comments", canberratimes.com.au, September 17) seems over the top.
Mr Albanese simply recognised there was a range of views within the Indigenous community, and emphasised that respect could be paid to Queen Elizabeth II's life of service irrespective of one's views on government.
On the other hand, Senator Thorpe does make some very telling points, that underlie her outrage, about the need for wider education on the past.
Most of us have been exposed to very little history of what went on after colonisation - amounting to government-sponsored genocide in some areas - and we really do need some sort of truth-telling commission to gain a shared understanding.
"Rethink nuclear subs proposal" (The Canberra Times, September 17) raised some very crucial issues for Australia's security and sovereignty.
The AUKUS agreement between Australia, the USA and the UK was announced by the former Morrison government in 2021 without previous consultation with the appropriate government departments, the then-Labor opposition or the larger community.
There are many flaws in the agreement which have been noted by various analysts. One of the major issues is that Australia is a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
Nuclear powered submarines violate the spirit of the treaty. Definitely, Australia should think carefully about the risks of the AUKUS agreement. Frank and full discussion throughout the Australian society is required before entering into such a momentous agreement.
As a student of St Petersburg University I found that English transmissions of Western radio stations were not jammed in Russia. So, in 1986, I spent my very first salary as a teacher of Marxism in my home town of Kyzyl in Siberia on a short-wave receiver. That's how I discovered the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.
In 1988, I began listening also to the BBC's English programmes after it had built a very powerful relay station in Hong Kong. The BBC has since been available in Russia on short-wave, on satellite, and lately on the internet, but no more. Unlike the ABC which I was very happy to re-discover on my internet radio.
I feel strangely back in the Soviet Union with some alterations: then we were fighting in Afghanistan, now in Ukraine; then I couldn't go abroad, now I have travelled from Poland to England and from Norway to Cyprus. Then my English helped me established myself in Moscow, now one must speak Chinese to succeed in Russia.
So truly "... the wind returneth again according to his circuits..." (Ecclesiastes 1:6).
We are isolated again, but didn't we win the battle for Stalingrad in 1943 and send Yuri Gagarin to outer space in 1961 on what you'd say was our "Pat Malone"? And didn't our Czar Alexander III say that Russia has just two allies; its army and its navy?
Good to see the great restraint shown by the ACT government at this time of increased cost of living.
Our property valuation only increased by 50 per cent and the annual rates only increased by a bit more than 10 per cent. With the five year rolling AUV calculation we will probably only see increases of around 10 per cent (compound interest) into the foreseeable future. Oh how lucky we are to have Labor and the Greens looking after us.
Doug Hurst (Letters, September 13) says the Sun is the main driver of climate. Partly true Doug, if the Sun changes its brightness earth's climate changes. But, except for trivial variations, the Sun's brightness hasn't changed in the last 100 years.
Think of your skin. It is warmed by a heat engine; you. On a tropical night it is comfortable sleeping under nothing more than a mosquito net. But on a Canberra winter night your skin asks for a blanket or three because the air is cold. Your heat warms the blankets and your skin feels not the cold air but the warm blanket. Too many blankets and you start to overheat and sweat.
Earth is no different. Its constant heat engine, the Sun, warms its skin. Without an atmospheric blanket the outside temperature would be way below freezing - the cold of space. But the warmed earth warms the air just as you warm your blanket. Most of air's warmth comes from heating its water vapour and carbon dioxide. Without them we would freeze - visit Mars. Too much of them and we boil - visit Venus.
As Newton pointed out, change is driven by a force. If the force of the Sun hasn't changed, what has forced climate change? It is the force of increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere thickening the earth's blanket Doug, not the Sun.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that the Russians will pay for the torture and murder of victims whose bodies were recently discovered in a mass grave.
It is pretty obvious that invading Russian soldiers were responsible for the atrocities committed in Ukraine. How many more bodies are yet to be discovered before the War Crimes Tribunal indicts Putin and his henchmen?
There is no doubt that Putin is making the decisions and he is a war criminal. He needs to be indicted immediately. Putin is now claiming, because of the sanctions imposed on Russia, that Russia is the victim. This is Soviet-era propaganda of which Goebbels would be proud.
This devious KGB thug Putin needs to be confronted, seriously and urgently, to ensure that his invasion of Ukraine comes to an end as soon as possible and his troops are kicked out of Ukraine once and for all.
I am sad for Sue Dyer (Letters, September 20) who found no joy in her "many years ago" royal visit.
In 1954 the children of Kyogle School met at the railway station early in the morning. I wore a white dress with blue spots, so I guess there must have been a red bow in my hair.
My mother, who lived as a child on a remote Pacific Island, had had a precious scrap book for pictures of the little princesses. So my class travelled to Casino and waited at the showground for a glimpse of the royal couple. I remember it as a happy day.
Much later in my life, as a teacher, I explained a little of Britishness and history to a year 11/12 group, mostly boys. We watched and discussed Chariots of Fire.
It would be hard not to experience joy with the film's final scene. Perfect.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong has said "Australia strongly supports Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and we call on Russia to immediately withdraw its forces from Ukrainian territory. Australia condemns Russia's unilateral, illegal and immoral aggression against the people of Ukraine". I strongly support those comments.
However, why doesn't Senator Wong similarly support China's sovereignty and territorial integrity in relation to Taiwan? Most major countries, including Australia, have formally recognised this for over half a century. Even the US has, but it now uses its illogical term "strategic ambiguity" as an excuse to ignore its formal recognition. Now vassal Australia is stupidly and immorally supporting the US's change of policy.
Russia's action to carve Crimea and Donbas from Ukraine is similar to US action in 1949 to encourage and support (by military threat) the establishment of the defeated nationalist government of Chiang Kai-Shek on Formosa (now Taiwan). There is one major difference: initially Russia claimed it wanted permanent secession, but initially the US wanted Taiwan to secede only temporarily but then reunite with the rest of China after communism failed.
The US 1949 action was not to support democracy (elections were not held in Taiwan for more than a decade): it was done because the US believes its hatred for communism entitles it to ignore international laws about sovereignty. Australia should support Chinese sovereignty, and strongly oppose US threats against China.
An article in The Canberra Times asks "Will Charles still speak his mind" (Sunday, September 11, p12). I, and no doubt many others, sincerely hope he does just that.
As Charles III his words on issues such as climate change and the environment will carry considerably more weight than they did when he was "just" Prince Charles, a plaintive voice in the background.
