I can't reconcile the concerns of the federal government regarding the rapid increase in fuel prices following the removal of the fuel excise discount with the results of the ACT Legislative Assembly inquiry into fuel prices which concluded there was no use of oligopolistic powers by fuel companies in the territory. It cannot be both. Either the Treasurer is being hysterical or the Assembly inquiry, chaired by Tara Cheyne, was a load of bollocks. Could one or the other explain?