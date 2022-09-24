A recent article on the taxation of share dividends brought to the boil a topic that has concerned me for some years. I think that the argument that share dividends should not be taxed because the companies that paid them have already paid tax on their profits before these are then distributed to shareholders is specious.
If I own a rental property, I have to pay tax on the net rent received whether the tenant pays me from a taxable income, a gift from the gods, or the proceeds of a bank robbery.
People buy shares hoping to earn more interest than they would from just leaving it in the bank. They should be prepared to pay their share of tax.
Mr Smith (Letters, September 21) asserts President Trump was "knee-capped". This language suggests the barbaric act of a criminal gang and is a riff on the vile propaganda that he was improperly dealt with. In fact he lost a fair democratic election on both the popular vote and the Electoral College.
Time and space prevent a rebuttal of the rest of the letter on "defence spending" except to say that at the height of the Cold War the US was spending around 8 per cent of GDP on its military. It now spends around 4 per cent. Russia is north of 4 per cent and China around 2 per cent; just like Australia.
The key point to make is that the world spends over US $2 trillion per annum on war preparations that urgently needs to be spent on climate abatement measures if human civilisation is to endure. Let's be what we call ourselves: homo sapiens.
I can't reconcile the concerns of the federal government regarding the rapid increase in fuel prices following the removal of the fuel excise discount with the results of the ACT Legislative Assembly inquiry into fuel prices which concluded there was no use of oligopolistic powers by fuel companies in the territory. It cannot be both. Either the Treasurer is being hysterical or the Assembly inquiry, chaired by Tara Cheyne, was a load of bollocks. Could one or the other explain?
I must thank Christopher Smith (Letters, September 21) for confirming the points I make in my letter of September 19.
Among other things, he says: "America sometimes 'invades' countries as Rodriguez tediously claims ... at its own immense cost, sets up courts, rule of law ... capitalist institutions, and then leaves. America always goes home."
Yes, it does "go home", with its tail between its legs. And we (Australia, Japan and the EU) are left to pay for the damage done. As the recently created "Taliban's Democratic Republic of Afghanistan", a completely new and "recivilised" country "re-established" after 20 years of American invasion confirms.
Point a la ligne. (Let us move on).
You wouldn't want to work for Telstra or NBN Co and actually have to phone customers. I'm sure we've all received these scam calls many times. Of the ones I've noticed, most come from Philippines or New Zealand judging by the international code, but many appear to originate from Victoria.
As a result of years of these attempted scam calls, I no longer do any business with companies that have been targeted by these con artists. If Telstra think these scammers don't hurt their business they are mistaken. I would have expected professional organisations to do more to protect their brand, especially when they have the capability of blocking numbers or addresses at the national gateway.
We need a system where we can report a bogus call for latter examination. Pressing a keypad combination such as *99# during or after one of these calls should flag the metadata for inspection by a human. A large range of phone numbers or internet addresses could then be blocked or redirected to an explanatory message.
The government and telcos really need to start addressing these calls.
