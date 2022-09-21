Former Hockeyroo Edwina Bone is withdrawing from the Canberra Chill, and she has a sweet reason as to why.
The 34-year-old Commonwealth Games gold medallist is expecting her first child in early 2023.
Bone, a dual Olympian, was set to join the Chill squad in October for season two of the Hockey One League.
And even though her twin sister Meredith is debuting as head coach this season, she could not imagine a better reason to miss it.
"I always look forward to returning to Canberra and playing with the Chill," Bone said.
"I have always loved playing for Canberra, but if I must miss a season, I couldn't imagine a better reason. We are so excited to welcome a new member of our family in early 2023."
Bone called time on her international career in January, following more than 200 games for the Hockeyroos, World Cups, and Olympic campaigns in Rio and Tokyo, including a stint as captain.
Her withdrawal comes ahead of the Chill's October 6 season start in Brisbane, before the two sides return for their first home game in the capital since 2019.
Hockey ACT chief executive Rob Sheekey said Bone's absence this season resulted in mixed emotions for everyone at the club.
"We are obviously disappointed to lose a player and a leader of Eddie's calibre, but we are so excited for her and partner Josh on their pending arrival early in the new year," he said.
"Our hockey community is very close, and everyone is thrilled for them."
The defender's withdrawal also creates an opportunity for young up and coming Madeline Dooley to join the squad.
Dooley will join the Chill's squad off a strong under 21s National Championships and club form this season.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
