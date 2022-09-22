The Canberra Times
Southside block sells for $2.64m as land remains hard to come by

By Sara Garrity
September 22 2022 - 1:30am
Sixteen registered bidders, largely builders and developers, fought for the land.

An RZ2 block in Yarralumla sold this week for $2.64 million in an auction packed with builders and developers who fought for a slice of one of Canberra's most sought-after suburbs.

