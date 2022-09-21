Police are seeking assistance from the public to locate a woman wanted on an outstanding warrant.
29-year-old Kaylah Cook is wanted by Queanbeyan Police for an outstanding warrant.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, solid build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Police are requesting if residents know her whereabouts to please not approach her and contact Queanbeyan Police on 6298 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
