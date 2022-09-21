The Canberra Times
Queanbeyan police seeking Kaylah Cook over outstanding warrant

Updated September 21 2022 - 11:22pm, first published 11:20pm
29-year-old Kaylah Cook, who is wanted by Queanbeyan Police for an outstanding warrant. Picture by NSW Police

Police are seeking assistance from the public to locate a woman wanted on an outstanding warrant.

