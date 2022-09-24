My response to vegetable garden weeds is usually to mulch over them thickly, wait a few weeks, then dig small holes in the mulch to plant new crops while the weeds below die. This works for most garden weeds, vetch, cleavers, baby thistles, even couch grass, as long as the mulch is thick enough. That method doesn't work for kikuyu grass, however, and it fails totally with violets too. Both kikuyu and violets quite like a loose covering of mulch - kikuyu can sneak its runners for metres underneath the wood chips, the lucerne hay or sugar cane mulch, emerging triumphant in the middle of the potatoes. Mulching violets lets them get their large root systems well established, ready to breed more violets, while only a few leaves and three cute little blooms appear overhead.