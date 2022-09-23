Thomas Keneally is 86 and he's hoping for a republic in his lifetime

Thomas Keneally thinks he may just see a republic in his lifetime - and he's 86.
"It may just squeak in if I last another 10 years, by which time I really will be a squeaky bastard," the irrepressible author told The Canberra Times.
"I am waiting for the other shoe to drop," he said as he remembered his age, "but we'll have to see. It will have to get a head of steam up to be settled before I die."
Maybe there's a tongue in cheek and a hint of Irish blarney inherited from his ancestors, but the first chairman of the Australian Republic Movement (and, officially, a National Living Treasure) remains magnificently opinionated and optimistic about the cause.
His enthusiasm for a republic - and by the way he talks, for life - is undimmed.
He cites the Labor premier of New South Wales Neville Wran, who said: "I want to be buried in the soil of a republic." (That other early pillar of the Australian republic movement, Malcolm Turnbull, remembered the Wran quote slightly differently (but with an identical meaning): "I want to make sure Australia is a republic before I die.")
But Mr Keneally is realistic, too. He says that the Prime Minister is right to put the referendum on a constitutional Voice for Aboriginal people first. He thinks that this is unfinished business that should precede the other unfinished business.
When - and if - a referendum on a republic follows, Mr Keneally wants it to address two separate questions separately: do you want a republic, and then how should the head of state be chosen.
On the second question, he favours a direct election in a popular vote. "I think we need to go the whole hog," he said.
He concedes that there are issues with this - "We don't want the American model" - but he says that the way voters balked at politicians appointing a head of state in the 1999 referendum has persuaded him that a popular vote is necessary.
Ground-work needs to be done. "Because we've got so many to-dos, it's going take some years."
"I think people want a direct election. It's true there are things which are slightly wrong with that, but they are much more wrong with having a head of state who lives 17,000 kilometres off-shore," he said.
Attitudes have changed, he feels, both in the long term and recently.
The revelation after the election that the defeated prime minister, Scott Morrison, had secretly had himself appointed as a minister in several departments altered the argument, he feels: it showed that the conventions on which Australia's Westminster system depends were breached - and, he asserts, the conventions, while not written as law, were essential to the constitution's functioning. So constitutional change, he feels, is needed whatever happens.
(By the way, Mr Keneally retains his relish for mischief and robust polemic: he calls Mr Morrison's accretion of powers the "Generalissimo Franco moment", referring to the Spanish general who snatched power in Spain in 1936.)
But more to the current point, on the debate on an Australian republic, he says attitudes to Britain - to "home" - have clearly changed with the generations - "Increasingly, we've made our home in Australia," as he puts it.
When he was younger, he said, some Australians would talk of going home to Britain, a land to which they had never been.
"Nobody talks like that anymore. The perception of what 'home' is has become more Aboriginal," he said. Increasingly, he thinks, Australians don't see their history as beginning with the arrival of the First Fleet in 1788. There is more recognition of the land and peoples before that.
He also remembers being patronised. "Aussies were considered as hillbillies. English people complimented you on how you used a knife and fork, and not think they were patronising."
He cites a British person asking why Sydney needed an opera house when Australians didn't go to the opera. The unprintable, impolite response was never given.
Despite that, he remains affectionate towards Britain, particularly to the British who protest against the current government.
He doesn't think severing constitutional ties with Britain means denying the closeness of the past and present. He likens it to leaving a mother "with a kiss".
Will he see it?
His 87th birthday is on October 7. Not old at all.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
