Cricketing success came so fast for Holly Ferling that by her mid-20s she faced a life-changing "line in the sand" moment.
It was that journey that allowed her to rediscover her passion for the game, and the form she hopes will help lead the ACT Meteors to a Women's National Cricket League title when their season campaign begins in Perth on Friday.
At just 26 years old, Meteors recruit Ferling could still have her best cricket ahead of her, but the 2013 World Cup-winning fast bowler has faced her fair share of ups and downs.
Having played at every level and format of the game, from women and men's first grade, to Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and international cricket, Ferling hit a wall early in her blossoming career.
Suddenly she wasn't in the national team, she faced multiple injury hurdles and wasn't carving up competition like she had in the past.
She credited a "self discovery" and return to her roots for helping rejuvenate her career.
"I've found my purpose," the Kingaroy product said. "I started to feel it in the back end of last year.
"I went back to a childhood coach, because I had a line in the sand moment in my season where I wasn't getting picked and I wasn't doing well.
"I went away and worked with my coach for hours and hours - bowling more overs than the physios wanted - but I found myself again.
"I went back to what it was that I did well as a kid."
Ferling had what she called the "blueprint" for the cricketer she wanted to be.
The opportunity to be ACT vice-captain and take on a leadership role in a new team gave her added motivation.
"I function best when I'm finding other ways to have impact in a team, not just with the ball," she said.
"It's actually been quite rewarding to hear some of the girls say that the group is in a space that it has never been in before. It is really quite special."
The Meteors are aiming for further improvement on last season with the addition of Ferling, and the first stop on their campaign is a trip to the WACA.
The hard wickets of the iconic ground will be a welcome stop for Ferling, especially as one of the Perth Scorchers' signings for the upcoming WBBL season.
The Queenslander believes the Meteors will be underdogs this summer, but has no doubt they have the talent to go all the way.
"This team it will be completely overlooked by a lot of oppositions, which I kind of like," Ferling said.
"Our strength is the fact that we've got a team of contributors.
"We're going to be underestimated because we don't have that name up in lights that people will be going after, but we match up well to WA.
"We've got to find a way to control Beth Mooney and also diminish Alana King's impact with her leg-spin.
"This is a group where if everyone does their role, where we're finding ways to win this."
Meteors coach Jono Dean believes the team's preparation over winter playing indoors is the perfect build-up to attack the lively WACA wicket and stun their opposition.
And Ferling is expected to lead the way with the ball.
"She's tall, she's bouncy, she gets it to nibble in both ways, and she's competitive," Dean said. "She's got a lot of experience in a young brain - remember she's only 26.
"We've got a really good opportunity at the WACA.
"We want to play with ultimate freedom."
