The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Cricket: ACT Meteors recruit Holly Ferling reveals 'line in the sand' moment

By Melanie Dinjaski, Cameron Mee
September 22 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Meteors' new recruit Holly Ferling. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Cricketing success came so fast for Holly Ferling that by her mid-20s she faced a life-changing "line in the sand" moment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.