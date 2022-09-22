The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ben Caddaye's Gone fishin: Flatties wake up with the warmer weather

By Ben Caddaye
Updated September 22 2022 - 4:06am, first published 3:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flathead are slowly emerging from their winter slumber.

We're beyond the spring equinox, the days are getting longer, and the weather is finally getting its act together.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.