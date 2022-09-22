We're beyond the spring equinox, the days are getting longer, and the weather is finally getting its act together.
That all adds up to rising water temperatures and improved fishing - in both the fresh and salt.
On the coast, flathead have been slowly waking from their winter hiatus; a week of 20-degreee temperatures will ensure the bite improves even more heading into the weekend.
The best reports continue to come from Tuross, especially around the Four Ways area and in the lower reaches of the river, where water temperatures are creeping towards the 18-degree mark.
There have been reports of a few mulloway, too - in the river and around the deep water adjacent to the boatsheds.
In other systems, flatties have been slow to fire-up - but it's only a matter of time.
Salmon, meanwhile, are leaving the estuaries and moving back out into the beaches - following the schools of mullet and whitebait.
As a result, beach and rock fishing remains very good for salmon and tailor.
At just shy of 50 per cent capacity, Lake Eucumbene is the fullest it's been in more than five years.
The rapidly advancing water has triggered frenetic fish activity, with browns and rainbows coming in close to feed.
Browns to 65cm and lots of healthy rainbows are being caught throughout the lake, mainly by shore-based fishers trying baits and lures.
With an enormous amount of snow still to melt, all the main mountain lakes will continue to rise.
So it could be a memorable couple of months of trout fishing ahead.
Locally, the lakes are quite turbid and cold, but you could try your luck for an early season golden perch or fat redfin at Yerrabi Pond.
