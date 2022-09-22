The GWS Giants' deal with the ACT government isn't "too far away" from being finalised.
It's believed the government and Giants were happy with the deal - which will likely be for another 10 years and an increase on the $2.3 million per year they currently get - but some AFL concerns have held it up.
There was hope it could be done before the final AFL game of the year at Manuka Oval - Fremantle's 20-point victory over GWS - and then again before the AFLW game between the Giants and Brisbane Lions at the same venue.
But it's believed there's been a few sticking points - like naming and pourage rights, as well as whether Canberra would get first crack at extra games at Manuka if the AFL season expanded.
Now the AFL grand final - between Sydney and Geelong at the MCG on Saturday - and the alleged racism drama that's engulfed Hawthorn could put the deal on the back burner for a bit longer.
"I think there's a lot of alignment between the club and the ACT government about the fact the first 11 years have been well and truly vindicated, and we're looking to extend on similar sort of terms and tenure," Giants chief executive Dave Matthews told The Canberra Times.
"Everybody agrees that's where we should be heading. I don't think it's too far away.
"It's a very good discussion that we're having about how do we continue to deliver on the partnership with the ACT government and also grow the Giants.
"We're really ambitious as you know."
Matthews was unconcerned by the impact the AFL's new $4.5 billion broadcast deal could have on the Giants.
The Giants will lose three free-to-air games in the opening eight rounds when the deal comes into effect in 2025, meaning less exposure for the expansion club.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
It could also mean less exposure for Canberra.
A large chunk of the Giants deal comes from the government's tourism budget, meaning less exposure could impact the amount of funding.
But Matthews said their performance would decide whether the Giants get the best fixtures and they had two seasons under new coach Adam Kingsley to get themselves back into finals contention.
"You get the best fixtures when you're winning so I think our next couple of years will play nicely for when the new broadcast deal starts," he said.
"I don't particularly mind where we are on TV - what channel, what platform - if we're watchable people will find us."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.