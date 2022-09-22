Robbie Coleman had to go around the world to get back to where it all started. So when Stephen Larkham called out of the blue to offer a chance to make an ACT Brumbies comeback, the answer was a no-brainer.
Of course he wanted to wear the jersey again, even though he has no immediate plans to play Super Rugby.
Of course he wanted to go up against the man he describes as his "rugby dad" - NSW Waratahs coach Darren Coleman.
And of course he wanted to play on the field that ignited his rugby dreams - St Edmund's College. The same fields where Darren Coleman first spotted Robbie as a teenager.
"It's pretty special," Robbie Coleman said. "It'll be a cool little moment to go back to my old school and if I don't want to play at all next year, that'd be a nice way to finish by pulling on the Brumbies jersey again.
"I'm glad I said yes to it. 'DC' was the one who got me to the Brumbies out of school and then linking with him again at Gordon was a big turning point for me a few years ago to enjoy my football again.
"Hopefully I can get a win over my rugby dad."
Coleman, dubbed the 'Prince of Queanbeyan' when he broke into Super Rugby a decade ago, will give a young Brumbies side experience in an end-of-season practice match on Saturday afternoon.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
Larkham and Darren Coleman have agreed on a set of law variations to speed up the game as they cast their eye over extended squads to see who might be a breakout star next year.
Robbie Coleman, fresh off a grand final win for Queanbeyan after returning to the capital this year, was a late starter when Larkham needed reinforcements for the match.
At 32 years old, a full-time Brumbies comeback isn't completely out of the realms of possibility with Larkham still looking for one or two more back-line additions.
In reality, Coleman is just happy to play for fun rather than a contract after Larkham called on Monday at the same time Coleman was driving to Brumbies HQ for a separate meeting about his new role as Queanbeyan operations manager.
"It was strange walking back in there. I didn't really know how to feel," Coleman said.
"But once you get in there, it just has that feeling about it. It makes you feel really welcome and it was nice to see so many familiar faces.
"We'll see how the weekend goes. I'm just filling a spot this weekend ... I'm not really thinking about anything after that."
It was Coleman's first time back at the Brumbies since 2016, when he left to link with the Western Force. His Canberra departure after more than 80 Super Rugby games triggered a rollercoaster ride to get home.
The Force was kicked out of Super Rugby, leaving the players facing an uncertain future. Coleman broke his ankle, and when he recovered he took an opportunity at Narbonne in France.
The experiences drained his love of rugby, but reuniting with Darren Coleman at Gordon in Sydney's Shute Shield helped him find the spark again.
He signed a deal with New Orleans in the United States competition, lost 12 kilograms after working with All Blacks great Carlos Spencer and had an opportunity to keep playing abroad before deciding it was time to bring his young family home.
"I fell out of love with rugby a fair bit. It became a job for me," Coleman said.
"It made me realise how good the Brumbies are as a club. I needed something to refresh myself and that's where working with Carlos [Spencer] was great for my development as a leader and looking after my body right, I think in my time there I matured a lot.
"This weekend is just about covering where I can. Whatever and wherever I'm needed."
Saturday: ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at St Edmund's College, 1.30pm.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.