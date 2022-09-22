The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Cat Festival this weekend

Updated September 22 2022 - 5:51am, first published 5:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A puuurr-fect event for all cat lovers this weekend. Picture supplied

The Canberra Cat Festival is a pop-up event happening on Saturday at the Corroboree Park Community Centre in Paterson Street, Ainslie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.