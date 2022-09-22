Canberra Cat Festival this weekend

The Canberra Cat Festival is a pop-up event happening on Saturday at the Corroboree Park Community Centre in Paterson Street, Ainslie.
It's on from 9.30am to 5.30pm on Saturday.
Cuddle a kitten, or pick up some goodies for your feline friends including interactive toys, collars and treats. Or grab some cat-themed merchandise for you or your cat-loving friends.
There will be stalls, merchandise and kittens and cats looking for homes as well as coffee and pottery.
Entry is by gold coin donation which goes to vet bills for Sydney Fox and Dingo Rescue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.