Floriade has returned to Commonwealth Park in all its splendor, but the festival of spring still extends across the city.
Students from the Canberra Institute of Technology have created a stunning display at Westfield Woden, reflecting this year's Sounds of Spring theme.
The students have created contemporary floral designs alongside musical instruments to incorporate the theme, a baby grand piano taking centre stage.
They all had hands-on experience sketching, experimenting, and creating displays using techniques such as wiring, gluing, layering and stitching, before installing each floral design.
Westfield Woden centre manager, Craig Smellie said it was glad to have the students on board.
"As part of Westfield Woden's ongoing commitment to supporting the local community, we're delighted to be giving students from the Canberra Institute of Technology the opportunity to have their work showcased at centre court," Mr Smellie said.
"We hope our customers will take the time to enjoy the floral displays and our other spring activations when visiting the centre."
The CIT display will be in place at Westfield Woden's centre court until September 30.
Floriade, meanwhile, continues to bloom in Commonwealth Park until October 16.
One of the big drawcards this weekend will be appearances by Gardening Australia host Costa Georgiadis who will be at Floriade on Sunday.
You can catch Costa on Stage 88 on Sunday from noon to 1pm, talking all things gardening and nature. He will also be doing meet and greets with fans on Sunday from 10am to 11am and 2pm to 3pm.
Adding to the colour on Sunday will be vibrant Chinese lions and dragons dancing around the paths and blooms between 10am and noon.
And, when it's all over, Canberrans will be able to take home a little bit of Floriade.
The Great Big Bulb Dig will be held on Monday, October 17 from 2pm to 6pm.
To gain access to the bulb dig, visitors must purchase a Great Big Bulb Dig bag from the Floriade Shop on site during the event.
The bags cost $15, with the money going to charity.
