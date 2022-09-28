Marianna Tolo is well aware of the irony in being an opal-hunting Opals star. But there are aspects of the hobby that are key characteristics reflected in her basketball.
"I don't mind a bit of hard work and elbow grease," Tolo told The Canberra Times while in Sydney at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.
"Some people are not about it and they struggle because you're digging in the dirt.
"It's quite labour intensive, but then when you find a little bit of colour in your pan, it just makes everything worth it."
Tolo first got into fossicking as a child growing up in north Queensland, and though she admits it's a "strange hobby", searching for the glint of a precious gem is something she remains passionate about outside of basketball, wherever she goes.
When she was in Canberra with the Capitals Tolo always enjoyed spending her free time on the hunt for opals in particular.
"It's quite addictive," the 33 year old said. "If there's ever a gem show in Canberra I'm normally there.
"I was also in Tassie playing in the off-season in Launceston and there's a place about two and a half hours from there where you can find sapphires.
"I went once and ended up meeting this guy who does it three or four days a week, so he took us out another day. It was actually awesome.
"I was showing my teammates a sapphire that my partner Dan and I found and got cut when I was wearing it, and they were pretty impressed."
Though her teammates have admired some of her best finds she's had cut into jewellery, Tolo is yet to convince them to get on board with digging or watching reality television shows about the hobby, such as Outback Opal Hunters and Aussie Gold Hunters.
She's so obsessed with her off-court activity that she dreams of caravanning around the country fossicking, or even appearing on the reality shows she binge-watches.
"I would love to go on the Outback Opal Hunters show. I would be perfect for it," Tolo joked.
The Opals are on a mission to retrieve another precious metal in Sydney at the moment, on a quest for a gold medal at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.
And the Australians are well on the way to achieving that goal after making the quarter-finals this week in impressive fashion.
The Opals finished atop the "group of death" with four wins against Mali, Serbia, Canada and Japan, and one loss against France in their tournament opener.
Canada had the same win-loss record, but on points difference the Australians nabbed the top spot in Group B. That result importantly means they bypass the tournament favourites, the USA, until the final.
Next the Opals will face Belgium on Thursday night and Tolo has emerged as a key player in their campaign.
In their quarter-final-sealing win over Japan, Tolo was named the player of the game with 14 points, six rebounds and two assists, and all tournament she has been a standout with forward, Ezi Magbegor.
The Opals have sparingly used Capitals legend Lauren Jackson in her remarkable comeback at 41 years of age, but Tolo noted the immense value her experience brought to the Opals.
"The way we all get on together off the court is really going to help us and that has shown," Tolo said.
"There's a great energy and feeling in the group and that unity will make us successful."
If the Opals defeat Belgium, a date with either France or China awaits in the semi-final.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
