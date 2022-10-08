The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra nightlife is returning on Braddon's Lonsdale Street, but venues like Assembly, Knightsbridge say it has changed

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
October 8 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Things are beginning to pick up on Lonsdale Street just after 7pm on a Friday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.