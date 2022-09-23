The other day I shamed myself in front of a New Zealand friend by leaping to my feet, punching the air, swearing and gesturing indecorously.
The Sydney Swans had just beaten Collingwood by a single point, the only result preferable to thrashing the Magpies by 20 goals. Collingwood, splendidly coached and wonderfully led by their captain, had once again stumbled just short of a premiership.
Most of the footy world rejoiced with me, if in a more sedate and seemly manner.
Tribalism does not die out; it simply morphs into other forms and other fields.
Tribal loyalty to a football team displays all the worthy attributes we think nations should embody.
Shared memories are one component, as are common hopes, dreams and delusions.
Such tribal sentiments may seem medieval, not just because they come adorned with banners, signs, badges, loyalty tests and cheer squads.
Politicians talk about true believers, but what would they know? Political allegiances are fleeting and superficial compared with lifelong commitment to a footy club.
Look at St Kilda supporters, who have waited 56 years for another premiership, or Essendon loyalists, who have not seen their team win a final for almost two decades.
The evidence of things not seen is not confined to religious belief.
To attest such loyalty, I took one grandson to a Swans game at the SCG. As was fitting, he was decked out in a Swans T-shirt, jacket and pair of shorts.
His team flag was too large to bring. After the Swans duly won, with the crowd happily singing the absurd lyrics of the club song, the youngster remarked that "it's good to go to a game with your own people".
There will never be a swansong for my grandson; he is rusted on to the Bloods.
For generations to come, he will feel at home with his own people in their collective act of worship.
In Australian Rules, Collingwood plays a critical, catalytic role in fostering tribalism.
We have not developed any famous inter-club rivalries, ones like Celtic versus Rangers in Scottish soccer or Army wrestling Navy in American gridiron.
Instead Australian Rules operates on the basis of all the world piling on against Collingwood. To their credit, I have never known a Magpies supporter to shirk a contest or to recant on their faith.
Off the field nobody need be hurt.
Tribalist footy addiction is essentially benign, if sometimes an embarrassing comment on what really matters to us.
I watched a replay of the last quarter of the 1984 Grand Final recently, with the sound off, not needing any fatuous commentary to revel in 30 minutes of bliss.
I was, however, a bit abashed to realise that I knew not merely the names but also the given names and nicknames of every Essendon player.
I have tried to teach the kids, and now the grandsons, to grow into good sports.
We clap politely when the opposition does something remarkable. We commend players from rival clubs for their repertoire of skills.
We try hard never to call out "ball" or "deliberate", the boofheads' code for dropping-holding the ball or kicking it over the boundary line.
Only occasionally does that mask of dogged, patronising fairmindedness slip.
After the 1999 preliminary final, when our team had lost by one point as Collingwood just did, my son and I walked out of the MCG. The hideously tuneless Carlton song was belted out incessantly.
Tom tried to console me by noting that it was only a game. I insisted that footy was so much more than that. He then suggested that there was always next year, only to be told there was no such thing as next year. Giving up on improving my mood, Tom offered to buy me a hamburger at the airport.
Now Tom is just as likely to call for a burger (or a beer, or both) after yet another sorry Essendon collapse. He, too, is rusted on, prepared to cherish the odd win and hold out for the day the Bombers return to glory. Love does not alter when it alteration finds.
At the 1985 AFL Grand Final breakfast, Bob Hawke opined about the virtues found in football but lacking in politics.
He observed, and he was right, that politics is weaker and poorer for the lack of those qualities.
The prime minister's speechwriter must have been referring to supporters as well as players. I imagine that scribe had in mind resilience, commitment, perseverance and, above all, loyalty.
In any case, he persuaded Hawke not just to applaud tribalism but to express the hope that it might prove contagious, spreading from footy into other elements of Australian life.
We should be so lucky.
In my adult lifetime, we have elected only one prime minister who genuinely followed a footy team, through many more bad seasons than good.
That was Julia Gillard, with Footscray, and look what we did to her.
