The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT Supreme Court spares Ayush Bajrachrya time behind bars for child abuse material offences

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated September 23 2022 - 5:47am, first published 4:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ayush Bajrachrya leaves the ACT courts on a previous occasion. Picture by Blake Foden

A former public servant caught with four child abuse material videos has avoided time behind bars after a top judge found his case involved "exceptional circumstances".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.