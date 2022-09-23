Times Past: September 24, 1926

On this day in 1926, there was a lengthy article written in the brand new Canberra Times about the building progress being made in Canberra. The article mentions a few suburbs that don't exist anymore with the expansion of the capital.
The opening paragraph makes mention of Canberra's beautiful weather in spring and the flowering native and non-native plants around the new capital. The city was being referred to as the "garden capital" rather than "bush capital".
In the work being undertaken in the city, it was noted that many visitors were seemingly surprised at the extent of the public buildings being built over the four square miles of the city. Excitingly at this stage, Hotel Kurrajong was nearing completion and Hotel Acton was in the final stages.
In other building reports, cottage and housing construction was happening in the suburbs of Acton, Ainslie, Telopea Park, a now non-existent suburb of South Blandfordia, and Manuka. Canberra was so new and so little that the amount of cottages, houses and other significant buildings were being reported on a regular basis. Houses and apartments go up so quickly these days it would be almost impossible to keep up.
The important services of roads, sewerage, storm water drainage and electric power supply progress were all reported on in the developing inner suburbs. The first of the city transport services was created with the purchase of 4 omnibuses.
In a wonderful rounding out there was an emphasis on ensuring that cricket pitches and tennis courts were created in the main centres because there were 23 cricket teams established and there was just as much enthusiasm for tennis clubs. For the younger generation, children's playgrounds were created at Ainslie, Westlake, North Ainslie and the Causeway.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.