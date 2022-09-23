The Canberra Times

Times Past: September 24, 1926

September 23 2022 - 7:30pm
On this day in 1926, there was a lengthy article written in the brand new Canberra Times about the building progress being made in Canberra. The article mentions a few suburbs that don't exist anymore with the expansion of the capital.

Local News

