Times Past: September 25, 1990

In some good news on this day, there were probably some sore heads waking up after a record night of celebrations.
After the Canberra Raiders' win over the Panthers, the town turned up to the Raiders Leagues Club in Mawson and the Queanbeyan Leagues Club and consumed 18,700 middies, 11,000 cans and 100 50-litre kegs of draft beer! That was the equivalent of a week's worth of beer all gone in the course of one night.
The police had good things to say about the celebrations, with crowds from children to grandparents, all 8000 that were out were all very well behaved. The Raiders nightclub was also packed with about 1400 guests and a spill over of 400 in the function room.
Even though it was a loss for the Panthers, with tears reported from some players on the ground, a 5000 strong turnout of Panthers fans were there to help commiserate and lift players' spirits. The excitement of getting into the finals was enough to cause celebration.
While the Canberra clubs had been reasonably well behaved, there were a few incidents reported from Penrith police including an incident where an overly confident Canberra supporter entered a Penrith Panthers club and had to be turned out for being "too cheeky".
Both Penrith police station and the Canberra Civic police station had also done their bit to support their teams by displaying team colours in their respective headquarters.
