Path to more entertaining sport to start with ACT Brumbies trial game

The timing couldn't be more poetic.
In a week where time wasting and pace of play have been the focus, the Brumbies and Waratahs will trial new rules in a friendly at St Edmund's College.
Fittingly, the experiment will focus on increasing the time the ball is in play.
It comes a week after Australia were controversially penalised for wasting time during their Bledisloe Cup loss in Melbourne.
The Wallabies will attempt to make amends for the defeat in the return fixture at Eden Park on Saturday.
It sets the stage for a fascinating day. All eyes will be focused on the clock on both sides of the Tasman.
As the anger slowly starts to dissipate in Australia, a glimmer of light has emerged.
Officials were already exploring ways to make rugby union a more exciting product for spectators.
Reducing the number of stoppages and increasing the amount of time the ball is in play have been central to those discussions.
Mathieu Raynal's decision last week caught everyone off guard but it could mark the first step in rugby's quest to attract new fans.
"With the amount of stoppages and time wasting that goes on, it was crazy to see that decision have such a huge influence on a Bledisloe Cup," former Brumby Lachlan McCaffrey said.
"It was a strange one, but moving forward rugby has to retain and bring in new spectators every season. A huge part of that is having increased ball in play time.
"It's exciting to see some of these changes get trialled, hopefully they open up attacking options.
"This trial is positive for all involved in rugby and especially those that enjoy an attacking style of game."
Saturday's trial marks the first step towards efforts to introduce new rules in next year's Super Rugby season.
Time limits have been implemented for scrums and lineouts, shots at goal and restarts after points. Referees have also been instructed to allow play to flow freely while the ball is in play.
Recently announced as the new Gungahlin coach, McCaffrey has spent some time working with the Brumbies in recent weeks. He's confident the new rules will eventually be adopted far and wide.
"Darren Coleman at the Waratahs and Stephen Larkham are pro attack. Not all of them will work, if you're looking at seven to eight rules, normally you pick the best two or three moving forward.
"The hard thing for the referee in rugby is the amount of rules. It doesn't get any easier for referees given how much responsibility they have in controlling the pace of the game.
"For coaches and players, they have to have the right mentality to showcase players' skills and abilities. It's everyone's role to play an exciting brand of rugby that supporters will enjoy watching."
A host of big names will line up for the Brumbies and Waratahs on Saturday.
ACT recruit Corey Toole will make his first outing since returning from Australian sevens duties.
Kurtley Beale will line up at fullback for the Waratahs, with rookie Max Jorgensen to come off the bench.
Toole spent much of his teenage years watching Beale star for both NSW and Australia and he recognises the affair will mark a baptism of fire in his return to the XVs game.
"There's a few big superstars playing," Toole said.
"I'm keen to test myself against guys like Kurtley Beale. He's probably one of the best fullbacks the Wallabies have had. To line up against him is special."
