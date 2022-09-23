Deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley has thrown her support behind the "inspirational" Iranian women defying their regime to demand equality.
At least 17 people have been killed during violent anti-government protests raging across Iran, sparked by the death of a young woman allegedly at the hands of police.
The demonstrations have spread to more than 80 cities since Saturday, when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in hospital after two days in a coma.
Opposition spokeswoman for women Ms Ley declared her support for the thousands of Iranian women taking to the streets, many removing their head coverings in open defiance of the regime.
Speaking to a Global Access Partners Summit, Ms Ley said the fight for gender equality is gaining momentum "across our region, and indeed across the globe".
"I want to express my solidarity with the women of Iran, who are standing up in the face of significant danger to their safety to make their voices heard," she said.
"I was shocked when I heard of the death of Mahsa Amini, and I have been inspired by the protesters who are rightly calling for bodily autonomy, freedoms of opinion, expression and belief."
Ms Amini was arrested by Iranian morality police for wearing "unsuitable attire", in a country where head coverings are mandatory for women, and died after two days in a coma.
Police have insisted Ms Amini suffered sudden heart failure in detention, but leaked medical records and testimony from the hospital suggested she was the victim of a violent attack.
Reports suggested her head was struck against the side of a car during the arrest, and the United States has since added the morality police to its sanctions list.
Many Iranian women have been filmed publicly removing or destroying their head coverings in protest, others cutting their hair.
The protests, the most serious in Iran for years, have also targeted symbols of the regime, with demonstrators heard chanting "death to the dictator".
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardline cleric, has ordered an investigation into Ms Amini's death.
But his government has also shut off the internet or blocked access to social media sites, used to stoke protests, in parts of the country.
Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.
