Special gin for National Capital Art Prize

Underground Spirits has created a special gin to celebrate the National Capital Art Prize.
The gin, which features native ingredients, is named Creativity Takes Courage, which the art prize used to describe the artists still working on their art throughout the COVID pandemic.
The 127 finalist works in the prize are now on display at the Fitters Workshop in Kingston until October 12. The four major winning works are also on display. All works are for sale.
Check out the opening times at www.nationalcapitalartprize.com.au
