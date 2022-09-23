The Canberra Times
Special gin for National Capital Art Prize

Updated September 23 2022 - 4:43am, first published 4:04am
The Creativity Takes Courage gin by Underground Spirits. Picture supplied

Underground Spirits has created a special gin to celebrate the National Capital Art Prize.

