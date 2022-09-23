The Canberra Times

Punters betting on Anthony Albanese attire for the AFL grand final

September 23 2022 - 7:30pm
What will Albo wear to the GF? Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Australians, the joke goes, will bet on two flies crawling up a wall. Add to that what Albo is going to wear to the grand final.

