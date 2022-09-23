Australians, the joke goes, will bet on two flies crawling up a wall. Add to that what Albo is going to wear to the grand final.
Sportsbet has opened a market on what Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will wear to the AFL grand final on Saturday between the Sydney Swans and Geelong Cats.
The Sydney born-and-bred PM is $1.50 to wear a Swans scarf. Or $4 to wear a beanie or hat in the the red and green colours of his beloved NRL team, the Rabbitohs, which are up against the Panthers on Saturday night. (It may also be heresy at the 'G.)
"Albo was born and bred in Sydney so there's no doubt where his allegiance will be," Sportsbet's Sean Ormerod said.
"Some sort of Swans gear is almost a certainty, but with his beloved Bunnies playing Saturday night it wouldn't surprise us to see him wear the Rabbitohs red and green."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.