The ACT government needs to speed up its building sector reform

By Letters to the Editor
September 25 2022 - 7:30pm
Canberra apartment owners have been waiting for over a decade for important building industry reforms. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The Owners Corporation Network is encouraged by the unions and some builders and developers advocating for accelerated building reforms by the ACT government ("Let's fix the foundations first for building industry", canberratimes.com.au, September 18).

