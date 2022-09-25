The Owners Corporation Network is encouraged by the unions and some builders and developers advocating for accelerated building reforms by the ACT government ("Let's fix the foundations first for building industry", canberratimes.com.au, September 18).
The suggestions from the union and their partners are not new but they continue to be ignored by the government. The current push for extending trade licensing beyond electricians and plumbers was first raised in a forum (with about 30 stakeholders) in 2010 chaired by then Planning Minister Andrew Barr.
Since then the most comprehensive result of several submissions and focus group meetings (over 12 years) was the 2018 Report resulting from a Legislative Assembly Inquiry.
The 48 recommendations were comprehensive and constructive and included the trade licensing extensions and also developer registration including upholding personal responsibility for directors (a part of Greens and Labour 2020 elections agreement).
When will all these recommendations be implemented? Surely 12 years should be sufficient?
Can I challenge Wal Pywell's letter on slow EV charging times as life has got "fast-charge" faster since Mr Pywell did his homework.
I drive an EV with a 78 kilowatt hour battery. A few weeks back I charged to 100 per cent with a mix of solar panel power (free) and grid power (19c per kWh after 8pm). I drove all the way to Sydney with 18 per cent charge remaining. Stopped off for a coffee and to buy supplies at the Zetland shopping centre just south of Surrey Hills and topped up at a Chargefox fast-charger which took approximately 60 minutes and cost $39 (60 cents per kW). We then hit the town.
On the way home we stopped at the Mittagong RSL car park for a 20 minute coffee break where the free (for the moment) NRMA fast charger topped us up to 90 per cent and we drove home.
Mr Pywell will find a mix of free and commercial AC/DC fast-chargers all the way to Melbourne - Murrumbateman, Jugiong (great cafe), Gundagai, Albury, and Euroa to name a few good stops.
So driving Canberra to Carlton or Frankston is more than doable in a day and there's no need for a sleepover in Albury (or Wodonga).
It's true that more out of the way routes require some range planning as the national EV charging network is still patchy.
Smaller towns and service centres are plugging fast-chargers into their commercial mix because they see the writing on the wall. Interested readers should check out the Plug Share app; a useful guide to mushrooming charger locations.
Here's what we know for sure ("Republicans launch fresh vote push", September 24).
The recent polls are lukewarm at best, and probably going backwards. Albanese's serial grovelling over the royal death would have done Howard proud. And he's not even going anywhere near the head of state until second term. Dutton, meanwhile, just like the general run of Liberal leaders, is flat-out opposed. What does that tell you straight off?
That it is still going to be very difficult indeed to have our own head of state. In my view, it won't ever happen unless the Liberal and Labor leaders are first aligned.
Quite likely, we're stuck with Chaz and Wills for another generation. In this onerous situation, six goals down at three-quarter time, could it be that we non-monarchists will need to be a tiny bit tactical for a change?
These would be my tips.
1) Don't even mention the R-word, because it immediately reminds people of America and Trump.
2) Emphatically ignore Peter FitzSimons and his crackpot "indirect election".
3) Look for a cautious and minimal win, not an ambitious and flamboyant failure.
4) It may well be (3) means keeping the Commonwealth and the Governor-General, and what would be so wrong with that?
5) Remember at all times, the crucial game here is Ditch The Foreign Palace, not to explore at length the most vibrant models of republicanism.
Good article ("Cull pause a real risk to Namadgi", Focus, September 25) preaching to the converted in Canberra. Not only a risk to Namadgi but also the delay places Kosciuszko at increased risk.
How can the NSW government do such a thing? Because they are a populist government chasing votes of the environmentally ignorant and illiterate. How do we make feral animal control a vote winner and acceptable to those who do not or will not understand the basics of protected land management? Those who continue to place our natural environment at risk. How do we give country a voice above the populist emotive agenda?
Vote for republic? No, no, no. It is a title that has lost its meaning. Do you want one like the Romans, an imperial one, or one like Cromwell's protectorate which gave rise to an additional verse in the Cornish liturgy lord protect us from protectors?
There seems to be a countless number of countries claiming to be republics when clearly they are not. So why not a democracy? It means much the same, though its origins are Greek, not Roman.
Eric Hunter from Cook was complaining about the discourtesy and egregious insult to the people of Puerto Rico by unprofessional newsreaders' mispronunciations of that state's name.
Imagine my choleric feelings upon hearing the name of the foremost royal palace in Scotland called (by those of a Sassenach mind-set) "Hollywoodhouse" not once but repeatedly! Holyrood Palace was built upon the remains of an abbey of the same name in the 12th century, was added to by James IV in 1501, and underwent an extensive redevelopment on the orders of Charles II between 1670 and 1679.
Holyrood House is where Mary Queen of Scots resided in Scotland from 1561 to 1567.
It is a very historic and impressive building, not just some old house. It has nothing to do with Hollywood, and means "Holy rood", or Cross of Christ.
I like Penleigh Boyd's idea of Australia opting for a "head of state" council with representatives from each state and territory (Letters, September 14).
Such a council could then elect one member to be spokesperson for the year, on a rotational basis.
These jurisdictions are best-placed to select suitable persons within their borders and then vote for their preferred candidate. The model would constitute a fair process. Party-political interference could be minimised and all citizens would feel empowered by the process.
The direct model has the same base as the US model which should be avoided at all costs; partly because of all the accompanying horse-trading which also adds significantly to the operating cost.
Every time I hear Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek seeking to "take back 450GL from irrigators for environmental flow", as she did In Albury this week, I sincerely hope she starts by banning the irrigation of lawns and gardens in Canberra's parks, gardens and residential properties.
The pain of water conservation needs to be shared throughout the Murray Darling Basin.
"Crashes like this one involving a meth-crazed driver have taken out more than two dozen police cars so far this year." (Sunday Times, September 25).
Two dozen police cars taken out in less than nine months, with the associated danger to the police officers involved and the community at large, and we, the ACT ratepayers are paying.
But we can look at the bright side of this grim statistic: passage of Labor's proposed legislation to decriminalise the use of drugs like meth that generate such incidents will spare our overstretched police force from having to prosecute the culprits involved for illegal drug use.
Perhaps it's time for the proponents of this naive legislation to spend a few nights on patrol with ACT Policing to become aware of the real world out there.
Thank you, Optus, for personally alerting me by email to your cyberattack issue. However, I am most concerned to learn that I am considered a 'previous customer' and fear your record-keeping is not accurate nor up-to-date. Maybe I should ignore paying my next account?
Peter FitzSimons please do us all a favour. Take your red bandana off your head and put it in your mouth. Then thankfully we will not have to listen to any more of your disrespectful drivel.
So our new King offers us, like his mother, "lifelong service". I guess that, as the oldest person to inherit the crown, that's not quite as much of a commitment.
Recent reports that the formal phrase "the King (or in this case the Queen) is dead. Long live the king has not been used for nearly 100 years" is not correct. When I was seven, in 1952, I distinctly remember opening up The Sydney Morning Herald to read: "The King is dead. Long live the Queen."
Malcolm Webster (Letters, September 10) suggests Australia take in 400,000 South Africans, many of whom would be highly-qualified, as it would be a major brain gain and an economic boost for us. But it would be a major brain drain for South Africa and, I think, irresponsible of us.
If Felix MacNeill (Letters, September 21) thinks light rail will guarantee Canberra a leafier suburbia and a more liveable future then I fear he may have overdone it on the jungle juice.
Felix MacNeill (Letters, September 21) writes that "light rail will continue to enable far more cost-effective transit-oriented development that will help to guarantee Canberra a leafier suburbia overall and a more liveable future". I wish. Please bolster my hope with evidence on each point.
I really wish people like Bill Deane ("Double Standards", Letters, September 18) would stop attempting to play the pathetic "reverse racism" card, especially when their claims on how the Voice will operate are completely untrue.
China, Russia, North Korea, and so on. Eat your hearts out. Your "ceremonies" aren't a patch on the British. And, best of all, not one tank or missile carrier to be seen anywhere.
The Queen's death should end our ludicrous practice of having a public holiday to celebrate her birthday in June or September or October, depending upon which state or territory you are in, when her birthday was actually in April.
Wal Pywell (Letters, September 22) thinks recharging EVs takes too long. We recently drove our new Tesla 3 to Noosa and back. No problems with charging. The trick is to take your time, plan ahead and stop at (preferably "super") chargers every couple of hours for refreshments and a battery top-up. We did 3000km at a cost of about $200. Try that in an ICE vehicle, including hybrids.
