Retro and 20th Century Design auction online now

Like everything retro?
Fyshwick business Allbids is holding a retro and 20th century design auction every second month.
The current one is now online, with bids closing on Wednesday.
There is everything from a sideshow laughing clown from the 1980s to an original Grant Featherston 1950s armchair, that has already attracted bids up to $3000, to a vintage Sydney bus scroll.
The items can be inspected at 7 Wiluna Street in Fyshwick.
See more at allbids.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.