The Socceroos came away with a win against New Zealand in their friendly on Thursday night, but a Tom Rogic-sized hole was evident in their floundering attack.
The men in green and gold were hardly convincing in their 1-0 victory facing a side that didn't even qualify for the World Cup, and with far more lethal opposition awaiting in Qatar, alarm bells were ringing for some pundits.
In defence the Socceroos looked extremely vulnerable with New Zealand unlucky not to put a few past Mat Ryan, and in attack the Australians had 12 shots, with only three on target, and one disallowed goal for a foul.
One was a cracking goal from outside the box by Awer Mabil, and the other two on target were easily saved attempts by Mathew Leckie and Jamie Maclaren.
The lack of touch and creativity in the final third - with exception to Mabil's individual brilliance - was obvious, and had fans on social media noticing the absence of former Celtic attacking threat, Rogic.
The Canberra product stunningly withdrew himself from the Socceroos squad before their must-win World Cup qualifying play-off matches, citing mysterious "personal reasons".
He spent five months away from the game before re-emerging a fortnight ago as West Bromwich Albion's latest signing.
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold and some of Rogic's teammates have not shut the door on him making a shock return in time for the World Cup, though that may depend on how successful his comeback is at club level in the English Championship.
Socceroos legend Paul Wade believes calls for Rogic to return could be more harmful than helpful too.
"It's an insult to everybody else to think if we don't have Tom Rogic, we're going to lose. I think that's disrespectful to the players out there," Wade told The Canberra Times.
"I don't know what it was with Rogic - it was sad - but you have to be in the best frame of mind, and if you're not, don't play."
Wade also assured concerned fans that the Socceroos' display against New Zealand is no reason to hit the panic button just yet, even with reigning World Cup champions France their first group stage opponents on November 23.
"New Zealand gave them a fair go and I loved that. They played some good football that challenged the Socceroos. It wasn't Brazil, but the Socceroos would have gotten a lot out of it," Wade said.
"All that criticism on social media, it's because they don't know the game.
"It's not played on paper and it's not played two months before kick-off in the World Cup.
"It's a different mindset when everything is on that 90 minutes [in a World Cup]. If you haven't played that before - shut up."
Arnold is expected to field a very different line-up in their re-match with New Zealand on Sunday and Wade was confident they've yet to field their strongest 11, signalling a stronger performance ahead.
"I do like Arnie," Wade said. "It's not as if he just started coaching yesterday.
"He's got Guus Hiddink there too in camp, adding an extra perspective, which shows how forward-thinking he is."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
